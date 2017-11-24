South Pointe on to state title game after throttling Greer

More Videos 1:40 Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business Pause 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 0:33 Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game. Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com