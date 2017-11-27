Local CFB players: Donavan Perryman makes a huge play to help Furman advance

Donovan Perryman, Furman - sophomore linebacker from Rock Hill High blocked Elon’s early fourth quarter extra point, a play that proved a game-winner in the Paladins’ 28-27 FCS first round playoff victory. An Elon touchdown pulled the Phoenix within one point with 11 minutes, 26 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, but Perryman rose up in the middle of Furman’s defensive line and blocked the ensuing kick to leave the Paladins in front.
Perryman also made a tackle during the win. Furman plays Wofford in Saturday’s second round. The two schools first played football in 1889.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - South Pointe grad continued his hot streak, catching six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns to help Buffalo beat Ohio and get bowl eligible. The redshirt junior receiver reeled in touchdowns of 31 and 54 yards during an explosive first quarter that helped the Bulls build a big lead. They held on for a 31-24 win.
If the 6-6 Bulls are selected for a bowl game, it will give Johnson one more chance to add to his impressive stats. He has 14 touchdowns this season, a new school record, and needs 42 more receiving yards to set a new single-season record in that category too. Johnson, who was named Mid-American Conference East offensive player of the week, has 76 catches for 1,356 yards. He leads the MAC in receiving yardage and ranks second nationally in receiving yards and touchdowns.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State - Rudolph, from Northwestern, played his final home game at Boone Pickens Stadium, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two more in a 58-17 blowout of Kansas. Rudolph completed 31-of-43 passes for 438 yards, his 10th career game of 400 yards or more. His four touchdowns Saturday made him a part of 45 TDs this season, breaking the school record of 44 previously held by NFL legend Barry Sanders.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State - York’s Nunn started at right tackle and helped the Mountaineers rush for 323 yards in a 31-10 win over Georgia State. Nunn and his offensive line mates allowed zero sacks in the win.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina - Seargent, the former Northwestern Trojan, started at cornerback and made five tackles but the Pirates’ season concluded with a 70-13 beating by Memphis.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern’s Howard returned two kickoffs 28 yards during the Yellow Jackets’ season-ending 38-7 loss to Georgia.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Rock Hill High product made eight catches for 77 yards during the Aggies’ 17-10 win over Idaho, which keeps them in the hunt for a postseason bowl game. Scott, who had 23 catches and five touchdowns last season, now has 64 grabs for 908 yards and eight scores.
New Mexico State needs to beat South Alabama this Saturday to get bowl eligible. The Aggies last played in a bowl game in 1960.
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - defensive back from South Pointe made a pass breakup as the Wolfpack ended its regular season with a 33-21 win over rival North Carolina. N.C. State (8-4) will play in a bowl game.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - South Pointe’s Rodney made four tackles, including one for a loss, during the Demon Deacons’ 31-23 loss to Duke. Rodney and the Demon Deacons are also bowl eligible.
