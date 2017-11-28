High school roundup: Chester Cyclone named Region 4-3A player of the year

Indian Land and Chester put 16 combined players on the All-Region 4-3A football team.
Chester was led by QB John Erby, who was named the region player of the year after rushing for close to 1,000 yards and throwing for over 2,000. Erby, The Tri-County Coaches Association’s 1A, 2A, 3A offensive player of the year, also handled all of the Cyclones’ kicking duties and played emergency defensive back in spots.
He was joined by offensive teammates Wyatt Tunall and Montez Hall (OL), T.J. Hollis (WR) and Stan Mills (RB), while sophomore OL Daniel Elkins made honorable mention. Cyclone defenders Quay Hardin and Dorrien Bagley (DB) also made the All-Region team, while defensive end Daryl Lowry earned honorable mention.
Robbie Csuhta, who led Indian Land with 114 tackles, was named All-Region for the Warriors. Defensive teammates Nico Starcher (LB), Dorian Williams (DB), Alex Murphy (DB) and William Makowski (DL) joined Csuhta on the team. John Gregory (ATH), A.J. Jefferson (ATH) and Jake Locklear (OL) also made All-Region from Horatio Blades’ team.
