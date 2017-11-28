New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) is congratulated by New Malcolm Butler (21) after he intercepted a pass in the end zone against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
High School Football

Local NFL players: GREAT week for Rock Hill’s five active pros

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 28, 2017 10:47 AM

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore made a tackle and intercepted a pass during the Patriots’ 35-17 win over Miami.

Miami trailed the Patriots 21-10 but picked off a second quarter pass and drove into New England’s end of the field. But the former South Pointe Stallion stepped in front of a Matt Moore throw in the left side of the end zone for his second pick of the season, returning the ball out to the 20-yard line. He later told media that he knew exactly the play that the Dolphins would run based on where receiver Devante Parker was lined up.

“His position in that formation, I mean, that's the only route he runs,” said Gilmore, who faces his former team Buffalo next. “I just knew the route from film study. They ran that same exact route in the first quarter, and they just flipped the formation.”

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney just keeps coming. The Texans lost again, falling to Baltimore 23-16, but it wasn’t because of the former South Pointe Stallion’s effort. He made two tackles, both for a loss, slinging Ravens running back Alex Collins for a five-yard loss, before sacking QB Joe Flacco later in the game. Clowney also had two QB hits but his team continued to slide, losing its fourth game in the last five.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson sealed a contentious division win for the Raiders with a late catch in a 21-14 victory over Denver.

Deep in their own end and late in the fourth quarter Oakland needed a first down to bury the Broncos. Patterson caught a lobbed Derek Carr pass over the middle, broke several tackles and rumbled 55 yards for a first down that iced the win. The former Northwestern Trojan finished with three catches for 72 yards.

After making the big catch, Patterson stood up and revealed a gold chain from beneath his jersey. Earlier in the game, Broncos defensive back Aqib Talib and Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree were both ejected for fighting after Talib ripped off Crabtree’s jewelry. But Patterson was all smiles afterward.

“I don’t beef on the football field,” Patterson said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media. “I love my money too much to go out there, start fighting, get fined, get kicked out the next week and lose all that money. I really ain’t got time for that. So I just go out there and try to make friends with everybody.”

Ben Watson, Baltimore - Northwestern’s Watson caught three passes for 29 yards during the Ravens’ 23-16 win over Houston. Watson and the Ravens are tied with Buffalo for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph, from Northwestern, made two tackles and defended a pass during the Texans’ loss to Baltimore.

