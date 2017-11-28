High School Football

2017 4A state championship 411: ticket info, schedules/results and statistical leaders

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 28, 2017 04:19 PM

South Pointe is officially the home team for Saturday’s 4A football state championship game against Hartsville.

Dorman faces Dutch Fork in the 5A championship at noon, followed by the Chapman-Dillon 3A state title game at 3 p.m. South Pointe and Hartsville are slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Gates open to Williams-Brice Stadium at 11 a.m.

South Pointe fans are encouraged to buy their tickets in Rock Hill. Two dollars out of every $10 championship game ticket sold at the school’s athletic office or at Double B Graphix/Sports on Heckle Blvd. goes to the Stallion athletic department.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $10 at the gate. Kids 5 and younger are free. Purchase tickets online here. Tickets sold online and at the gate give a much smaller portion of the proceeds to South Pointe athletics.

Home team fans will sit in the West stands, lower levels only. Umbrellas are allowed in the stadium but no hand-held signs.

Parking is allowed in the Fairgrounds Parking area and costs $10. The lot will open 10 a.m. Saturday and will be locked at midnight whether there are cars still in the lot or not.

South Pointe (14-0)

Schedule

Aug. 18 Northwestern, 39-7 W Highlights

Aug. 25 at Nation Ford, 53-0 W Highlights

Sept. 1 at Rock Hill, 45-9 W Highlights

Sept. 15 at Buford (Ga.), 33-27 W Postgame reaction

Sept. 22 Shelby (N.C.), 25-0 W Highlights

Sept. 28 at Ridge View, 56-19 W Highlights

Oct. 6 at Westwood, 48-7 W

Oct. 13 Lancaster, 45-10 W

Oct. 20 at Richland Northeast, 61-3 W

Oct. 27 York, 41-27 W Highlights

Nov. 3 Midland Valley, 67-14 W Postgame reaction

Nov. 10 Belton-Honea Path, 45-3 W Highlights

Nov. 17 Eastside, 48-0 W Highlights

Nov. 24 Greer, 67-21 W Postgame reaction

Statistical leaders

Offensive

Rushing: Joe Ervin 149-1208, 16 TDs; Derion Kendrick 110-1077, 18 TDs; Marice Whitlock 89-753, 10 TDs.

Passing: Derion Kendrick 173-241-6, 2546 yards, 28 TDs.

Receiving: Scott Robinson Jr. 49-855, 7 TDs; Steven Gilmore Jr. 36-678, 11 TDs; Ty Good 28-514, 8 TDs; Isaac Ross 37-348, 3 TDs.

Defensive

Tackles: Deangelo Huskey (136); Dwayne Davis (129); Savion White (113); Eli Adams (85); Jalen Pickett-Hicks (84).

Sacks: Eli Adams (16.5); Jalen Pickett-Hicks (5.5); Deangelo Huskey (5); Dorian Manning (3.5); B.J. Davis and Justin Reese (3).

Tackles-for-loss: Deangelo Huskey (19.5); Savion White (16); Eli Adams (15); Justin Reese (11.5); B.J. Davis (8).

Interceptions: B.J. Davis and Deangelo Huskey (4); Jamari Currence and Jaylen Mahoney (3); Da’Shaun Davis and Josh McClure (2).

Forced fumbles: Deangelo Huskey, Savion White, B.J. Davis and Justin Reese (2).

Fumble recoveries: B.J. Davis and Deangelo Huskey (2).

Compare Hartsville and South Pointe’s team stats

Click through the graphic to compare the Stallions and Red Foxes:

 

Hartsville (13-1)

Schedule

Aug. 18 Lake City, 41-6 W

Aug. 24 at South Florence, 26-25 W

Sept. 1 Camden, 41-7 W

Sept. 8 at Conway, 35-21 L

Sept. 15 Marlboro County, 21-14 W

Sept. 29 Abbeville, 28-21 W

Oct. 6 at Lakewood, 41-18 W

Oct. 13 Lugoff-Elgin, 33-10 W

Oct. 20 at Crestwood, 48-0 W

Oct. 27 Darlington, 35-3 W

Nov. 3 Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 45-6 W

Nov. 10 Cane Bay, 35-7 W

Nov. 17 Lower Richland, 41-20 W

Nov. 24 Berkeley, 37-20 W

Statistical leaders

Offensive

Rushing: Tiyon Evans 150-1996, 28 TDs; June Bishop 113-837, 5 TDs; Donovan Lambert 82-531, 7 TDs.

Passing: A.J. Joyner 59-125-0, 1316 yards, 16 TDs.

Receiving: Tiyon Evans 17-504, 8 TDs; DaShawn Davis 15-244, 3 TDs; Quisi Higgins 11-209, 1 TD.

Defensive

Tackles: Hunter Weeks (100); Zay Peterson (90); Kevon Haigler (78); JaQuez Brockington (72); Curtis Thompson (70).

Sacks: Curtis Thompson (9.5); DeMonte Capehart (7); JaQuez Brockington (5.5); Kenny Matlock (3.5); Zay Peterson (1.5).

Tackles-for-loss: DeMonte Capehart (24); Curtis Thompson (19); JaQuez Brockington (9); Hunter Weeks and Kenny Matlock (7).

Interceptions: Rod Gattison (6); Keyshawn McDonald (5); J.D. Pendergrass (4); Keshari Pooler (2).

Forced fumbles: Kevon Haigler (4); JaQuez Brockington; DeMonte Capehart and Curtis Thompson (2).

Fumble recoveries: Kevon Haigler (4); JaQuez Brockington (2).

