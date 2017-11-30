South Pointe football, by the numbers

12 varsity football seasons
11 winning seasons
10 seasons of 10 wins or more (10 in a row)
142-29 all-time record (8 losses in first season)
Never miss a local story.
17-9 vs. Rock Hill High and Northwestern
45-16 vs. York County schools
88-10 vs. S.C. schools located outside of York County
37-0 vs. S.C. schools located outside of York County since 2014
9-3 vs. out of state opponents
50-18 Bobby Carroll’s coaching record from 2006-10 at South Pointe
92-11 Strait Herron’s coaching record from 2011-17 at South Pointe
10 state semifinals appearances (10 in a row)
6 championship game appearances
5 state championships (3 in a row)
8 region championships
5 Rock Hill city championships
39-5 all-time in postseason since first playoff appearance in 2007
19-0 in playoffs since 2014
12 North-South all-stars
12 Shrine Bowlers
5 All-Americans
2 Mr. Football winners
3 NFL players
Comments