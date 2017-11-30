High School Football

South Pointe football, by the numbers

By Bret McCormick

November 30, 2017 12:33 PM

12 varsity football seasons

11 winning seasons

10 seasons of 10 wins or more (10 in a row)

142-29 all-time record (8 losses in first season)

17-9 vs. Rock Hill High and Northwestern

45-16 vs. York County schools

88-10 vs. S.C. schools located outside of York County

37-0 vs. S.C. schools located outside of York County since 2014

9-3 vs. out of state opponents

50-18 Bobby Carroll’s coaching record from 2006-10 at South Pointe

92-11 Strait Herron’s coaching record from 2011-17 at South Pointe

10 state semifinals appearances (10 in a row)

6 championship game appearances

5 state championships (3 in a row)

8 region championships

5 Rock Hill city championships

39-5 all-time in postseason since first playoff appearance in 2007

19-0 in playoffs since 2014

12 North-South all-stars

12 Shrine Bowlers

5 All-Americans

2 Mr. Football winners

3 NFL players

