More Videos

Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen? 1:51

Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen?

Pause
Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 1:22

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Drug raid at York County cleaning business 0:13

Drug raid at York County cleaning business

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

    Legendary high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discuss two numbers that could impact the Dec. 2, 2017 4A football state title game between Hartsville and South Pointe.

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

Legendary high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discuss two numbers that could impact the Dec. 2, 2017 4A football state title game between Hartsville and South Pointe.
Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com