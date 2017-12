1:04 Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance Pause

3:34 Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

1:51 Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen?

1:34 Rock Hill gets into the ChristmasVille spirit

0:25 Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman

0:35 Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade

1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison