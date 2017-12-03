Photos from South Pointe's fourth consecutive football state title win

South Pointe's Derion Kendrick (1), avoids Hartsville's Keshari Pooler (23) and J.D. Pendergrass (10) during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
Young fans cheer for South Pointe High School at the 4A state championship in Columbia on Saturday.
The South Pointe Stallions run onto the field Saturday at the 4A state championship in Columbia.
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick (1), throws the ball as Keshawn Freeman (51) holds off Hartsville's Curtis Thompson during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick runs with the ball during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick (1) avoids Hartsville's Keshari Pooler.
The South Pointe High School varsity football team poses after winning a fourth straight 4A state championship on Saturday.
South Pointe High School varsity football coach Strait Herron, center, holds up the team's state championship trophy alongside players Scott Robinson (12) and Keshawn Veal.
South Pointe's Jackson Chappell, right, and Jaydon Collins hug after the players won the 4A state championship title Saturday in Columbia.
South Pointe's B.T. Potter kicks a field goal during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe High School students cheer during the 4A state championship Saturday in Columbia.
South Pointe High School players congratulate each other Saturday after winning the 4A state championship in Columbia.
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Hartsville Red Foxes Saturday in the 4A state championship in Columbia.
South Pointe High School varsity football players line up after winning the 4A state championship in Columbia.
The South Pointe High School varsity football team poses after winning a fourth straight 4A state championship on Saturday.
Eight-year-old Zimere Smith holds a "Here we go again" towel Saturday at the South Pointe High School 4A state championship game in Columbia.
South Pointe's Joe Ervin carries the ball during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe High School varsity football coach Strait Herron gestures "four" to the crowd Saturday night after his team won its fourth straight 4A state championship in Columbia.
Hartsville's Zay Peterson tries to trackle South Pointe's Joe Ervin during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe's Marice Whitlock scores a touchdown during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe's Joe Ervin carries the ball during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe High School's Colby Smith carries the ball while a flag is thrown during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe's Joe Ervin is tackled by Hartsville's Zay Peterson during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore stretches for the football during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe High School coach Strait Herron has led his team to five title in his seven years as the school’s head coach.
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick (1), carries the ball around Hartsville's Kevon Haigler during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
South Pointe Stallions surround a ball carrier during Saturday’s 4A title game against Hartsville.
