Four South Pointe football standouts sign college NLIs

Four members of the most successful class of high school football players in Rock Hill history signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday at South Pointe High School.
Jamari Currence, Derion Kendrick, B.T. Potter and Eli Adams all had a hand in their senior class winning 55 games and four state titles in as many years, including the most recent earlier this month. They finished their careers with a 26-game winning streak and three of them, Currence, Adams and Kendrick, are about to head off to college as mid-year enrollees.
Two more, Scott Robinson Jr. and B.J. Davis, are expected to sign with South Carolina State in February. It’s very likely they’ll be joined by several more teammates.
Jamari Currence, James Madison - Currence won the award for coolest shoes at the signing celebration, the senior defensive back standout sporting black loafers covered in spikes. He wore them to prom back in April, but dug them back out of his closet for Wednesday morning’s signing ceremony. Currence, an All-Region 3-4A selection this year, is enrolling early at JMU, which plays for a second straight FCS national title Jan. 6, 2018. He plans on studying psychology.
Never miss a local story.
Derion Kendrick, Clemson - another mid-year enrollee, Kendrick will head off to San Antonio first for the Army All-American game Jan. 6, where he’ll play alongside South Pointe teammate B.T. Potter and Lewisville’s Josh Belk and Nation Ford’s Skyler DeLong. Then it’s off to Clemson where Kendrick isn’t sure exactly what his major will be, though probably something business-related. Kendrick, who playd in the Shrine Bowl, earned a host of awards and honors this season, including Tri-County 4A/5A offensive player of the year, Region 3-4A player of the year, Gatorade South Carolina player of the year and is a finalist for two more national awards.
B.T. Potter, Clemson - after signing Wednesday morning, Potter is off to San Antonio for the Jan. 6 Army All-American game, then travels to Hawaii for the Jan. 20, 2018 Polynesian Bowl. Unlike the other three Stallions that signed, Potter will stay at South Pointe for his last semester of high school because there isn’t much benefit for kickers to enroll early in college. Potter was an All-Region 3-4A pick and would have played in either the Shrine Bowl or the North-South but for a rule prohibiting high school players from playing in more than two all-star games. He hit 93 percent of his 126 kickoffs this season into the end zone or beyond, and finishes his South Pointe career with 304 points, a school record.
Eli Adams, Virginia Tech - Adams leaves Jan. 12 to move up to Blacksburg, where he can begin figuring out which position he’ll play in college, linebacker or defensive line. Adams will major in business with a focus on hospitality and tourism. Adams played in the 2017 Shrine Bowl and was an All-Region 3-4A pick this year after making 95.5 tackles, 17 sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss. He was also named the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s 4A Upper State defensive lineman of the year.
Other local signings
▪ At Lancaster, senior Markees Watts, a standout linebacker who blew out his ACL on the first play of the 2017 season, had a happy ending to his high school football career. Watts signed with Charlotte Wednesday.
▪ Two Nation Ford Falcons submitted National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, punter Skyler DeLong making his future with Alabama football official, and Ben Tuipulotu signing and sending his NLI to Brigham Young.
▪ Lewisville’s Josh Belk signed his NLI with Clemson, but will do an official signing ceremony with his teammates in February.
Comments