Recap: York, Chester County college football players 6-0 in bowl games

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Scott not only helped the Aggies break the nation’s longest bowl appearance drought, he helped his school win the Arizona Bowl in his last college game. Scott’s 11-yard touchdown tied Utah State at 20 all, before the Aggies went on to win in overtime.
Scott, the former Rock Hill Bearcat who had a breakout redshirt senior season, caught three passes for 37 yards and the impressive touchdown catch in the left side of the end zone that forced overtime. Larry Rose III’s touchdown run won the game and sent New Mexico State fans running on to the field.
Scott finished the season with 76 catches for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns. Next up for the 6-foot-6 Rock Hill native is preparation for the 2018 NFL Draft. Scott will get plenty of face time in front of NFL scouts when he plays in the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jan. 27, 2018 in Mobile, Ala.
This wide receiver class has a ridiculous amount of gifted high point and back shoulder playmakers. New Mexico Star’s Jaleel Scott (6’6, 215) is certainly one of them. His name is catching major buzz. pic.twitter.com/K7q9b2GuUw— Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) December 30, 2017
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - South Pointe’s McCloud closed out his sophomore year on a high note, starting the Sun Bowl at cornerback and intercepting a pass during the Wolfpack’s 52-31 win over Arizona State. McCloud made a season-high seven tackles and returned a third-quarter pick 53 yards to the Arizona State 13-yard line to set up an N.C. State field goal.
He finished the season with 34 tackles, seven pass break-ups and an interception for the 9-4 Wolfpack.
.@PackFootball needed a big play.— CBS Sports CFB (@CBSSportsCFB) December 29, 2017
The defense delivered. pic.twitter.com/Twdf0i3uOK
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State - Rudolph closed out his college career just like he did his high school career, with a win. The former Northwestern Trojan earned Camping World Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 30-21 victory over Virginia Tech in Orlando. Rudolph’s final outing helped Oklahoma State clinch a third straight 10-win season, a first in school history.
“It's cool,” he said after the game. “It speaks a lot about the senior class, about the leadership on both sides of the ball. It's a great achievement for us.”
Rudolph finished the season with 37 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions. He completed 65 percent of his passes and threw for 4,904 yards, and ends his Oklahoma State career in possession of over 50 school records.
The 6-foot-5 senior looks a good bet to be picked in the first couple rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’ll join Jaleel Scott at the Reese’s Senior Bowl at the end of January.
Malik Williams, Appalachian State - Chester’s Williams capped the scoring for the Mountaineers during their 34-0 blowout of Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl. Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter was the first of his career and polished off a solid true freshman season in which he saw plenty of playing time. Williams finished the year with 19 catches in 13 games.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State - Nunn finished off his college football career by helping Appalachian State thump Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl. The former York Cougar started at right tackle, his 41st career start, leading the Mountaineers to 327 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground, and 34 points in total. Nunn turns his attentions to the NFL Draft; he’ll get in front of NFL scouts when he participates in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 20, 2018 at the Rose Bowl.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - Wake Forest held off Texas A&M in a wild Belk Bowl in Charlotte, with Rodney making four tackles, including one for a loss. Rodney, a redshirt junior, also notched a QB hurry. The former South Pointe standout and defensive tackle finished the season with 29 tackles, with 8.5 for a loss, one sack and five QB hurries.
