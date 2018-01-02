Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack (25) runs out of the tackle of Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack (25) runs out of the tackle of Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy AP
Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack (25) runs out of the tackle of Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy AP

High School Football

Local NFL players: seasons end for Clowney, Joseph, Patterson and Watson

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

January 02, 2018 06:05 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - miserable seasons for the Colts and Texans ended Sunday with Indianapolis beating Houston 22-13. Clowney had a busy game, notching seven tackles and sharing a QB sack.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph, the former Northwestern Trojan made two tackles as the Texans fell to Indianapolis.

Stephon Gilmore, New England - the former South Pointe standout made three tackles as New England dispatched the New York Jets 26-6 to finish the regular season 13-3. The Patriots get a first round bye in the AFC playoffs, before facing the lowest seeded winner from the Bills-Jaguars and Titans-Chiefs games.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - the Chargers pounded Oakland 30-10, ending the Raiders’ season with a 6-10 mark. Patterson, the former Northwestern Trojan, had a catch for four yards and returned a kickoff 29 yards in the losing effort.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson made seven catches for 61 yards but the Ravens fell to Cincinnati 31-27, missing the playoffs in the process. Watson was targeted 10 times by QB Joe Flacco. But the Bengals scored with 44 seconds left to knock the Ravens out of playoff contention, ending Watson’s 14th NFL season.

Montay Crockett, Jacksonville - Crockett’s NFL debut will have to wait. The former South Pointe Stallion, who was called up to the Jaguars’ 53-man roster last week, was inactive for their game against Tennessee Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017

    Check out some of Derion Kendrick's best plays from the 2017 season. The South Pointe standout was named The Herald's All-Area offensive player of the year on Dec. 25, 2017.

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 2:12

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017
Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017 1:51

Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017
Clover kicking ace Nick Sciba signs with Wake Forest 1:40

Clover kicking ace Nick Sciba signs with Wake Forest

View More Video