Local NFL players: seasons end for Clowney, Joseph, Patterson and Watson

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - miserable seasons for the Colts and Texans ended Sunday with Indianapolis beating Houston 22-13. Clowney had a busy game, notching seven tackles and sharing a QB sack.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph, the former Northwestern Trojan made two tackles as the Texans fell to Indianapolis.
Stephon Gilmore, New England - the former South Pointe standout made three tackles as New England dispatched the New York Jets 26-6 to finish the regular season 13-3. The Patriots get a first round bye in the AFC playoffs, before facing the lowest seeded winner from the Bills-Jaguars and Titans-Chiefs games.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - the Chargers pounded Oakland 30-10, ending the Raiders’ season with a 6-10 mark. Patterson, the former Northwestern Trojan, had a catch for four yards and returned a kickoff 29 yards in the losing effort.
Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson made seven catches for 61 yards but the Ravens fell to Cincinnati 31-27, missing the playoffs in the process. Watson was targeted 10 times by QB Joe Flacco. But the Bengals scored with 44 seconds left to knock the Ravens out of playoff contention, ending Watson’s 14th NFL season.
Montay Crockett, Jacksonville - Crockett’s NFL debut will have to wait. The former South Pointe Stallion, who was called up to the Jaguars’ 53-man roster last week, was inactive for their game against Tennessee Sunday.
