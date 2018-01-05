South Pointe’s Strait Herron wins national coaching award

South Pointe’s Strait Herron was named the U.S. Army National Coach of the Year Friday night at the Army All-American awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas.

Herron led South Pointe to the school’s sixth state title, and fifth in his seven years at the program’s helm. The Stallions won all 15 games they played, beating powerhouse programs from North Carolina and Georgia, and sent two players, Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter, to this week’s Army All-American game. Two other players, Eli Adams and Jamari Currence, joined Potter and Kendrick in signing with Division I colleges, and a number of others are expected to do the same later this year.

Herron was named The Herald’s All-Area coach of the year after guiding the Stallions to their magical undefeated title season. He challenged his incredibly talented team early on in the season, calling the team’s season “The Prima Donna Tour” and saying there was no leadership. The players responded well to the public criticism, which could have backfired. The Stallions romped through the playoffs, dropping Hartsville in the 4A final to win the program’s fourth straight state championship. Herron is 93-11 during his seven years as South Pointe’s head man.

Herron’s star player, Kendrick, was a finalist for Army All-American National Player of the Year, but that award went to Kendrick’s future Clemson teammate, Cartersville (Ga.) QB Trevor Lawrence. Another future Clemson player, and South Carolina native, Xavier Thomas, was named Lineman of the Year.

