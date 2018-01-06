High School Football

How did four locals perform in the Army All-American high school football game?

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

January 06, 2018 04:07 PM

The West beat the East 17-16 in Saturday’s Army All-American game in San Antonio, featuring four high school football standouts from The Herald’s coverage area.

None of Derion Kendrick, B.T. Potter, Skyler DeLong or Josh Belk stood out, but all four started the game.

Derion Kendrick, South Pointe - It was difficult for both offenses to get everyone on the same page and turnovers dominated the first half. Kendrick took a second quarter reverse, pulled up to pass then tucked the ball away and ran a first down on the left sideline. Kendrick then caught his first pass on the next play. Kendrick will begin college life at Clemson this coming week. The Stallions standout caught a 15-yard pass over the middle late in the third quarter. Late in the game, the East squad tried a double reverse with Kendrick throwing this time, but out of the back of the end zone incomplete.

B.T. Potter, South Pointe - The East squad’s offensive possession late in the second quarter stalled just outside the red zone, but Potter, headed to Clemson this summer, hooked in a 32-yard field goal to get the East on the scoreboard with little time left in the first half. Potter hit two kickoffs, one to open the second half that landed inside the end zone and another after an East touchdown that landed at the 1-yard line. Both were defended very well by the East special teamers. He also hit an extra point.

Skyler DeLong, Nation Ford - DeLong, signed with Alabama, punted two times, with the first one landing in the end zone for a touchback and the second going over 45 yards.

Josh Belk, Lewisville - Defenses were definitely on the front foot Saturday in San Antonio and Belk was no exception. The Clemson signee provided sturdy push up front throughout the game for the East defense. Belk hit West QB J.T. Daniels to force a first quarter field goal attempt that was missed left, then pressured West backup QB Matt Corral on a subsequent drive, forcing another field goal.

