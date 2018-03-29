When did the NFL become a distinct possibility for York’s Beau Nunn?
York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.
Former Northwestern Trojan football star Mason Rudolph is participating in the 2018 NFL Draft Combine. He got some advice from Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota ahead of the big workout in Indianapolis.
Rock Hill’s Jordan Morris had a sit down with Bearcats football coach Bubba Pittman a year ago to discuss future goals. Morris achieved the main goal on that list Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 after signing a college scholarship with Coastal Carolina.
Northwestern’s Jamario Holley wanted to take advantage of South Carolina’s football scholarship offer before they filled their two open wide receiver spots. The talented junior committed to the Gamecocks Feb. 2, 2018, and talked about his decision
Former South Pointe football star Anthony Johnson, who is coming off a huge 2017 season at the University of Buffalo, is a man of relatively few words. He responded to cues with the first thing that popped in his head in this word association game