York's Beau Nunn will get a shot to make an NFL team

York's Beau Nunn wasn't selected in the 2018 NFL Draft but he was snapped up in the immediate aftermath by the Detroit Lions.

Nunn, who finished a stellar college career at Appalachian State in December, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent Saturday night, April 28, 2018.

The McConnells native was a quiet standout on both the defensive and offensive lines for coach Bobby Carroll at York Comprehensive High School, playing in the 2012 North-South all-star game.

Nunn started 41 of his 43 college games at Appalachian State after redshirting as a freshman. During the college football regular season, Nunn allowed the fewest quarterback pressures (four) of any FBS offensive tackle (out of 179 players). He and his Mountaineer OL teammates finished the 2017 season as one of the best units in the country, allowing just eight sacks the entire campaign.

Several undrafted linemen from Appalachian State have made NFL rosters in recent years, and over a third of the NFL offensive linemen that played (or could play) guard last season were undrafted players. Nunn, who played right tackle at Appalachian State, will likely shift to guard in the pro ranks.