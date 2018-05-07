Rock Hill native showing up in 2019 NFL mock draft as a first rounder

Within hours of the 2018 NFL Draft's completion, mock drafts for 2019 were already surfacing on the internet.

The reality of becoming NFL players was still sinking in for Rock Hill's Mason Rudolph and Jaleel Scott, and York's Beau Nunn, when former South Pointe Stallion Anthony Johnson's name began to pop up in relation to the 2019 draft. CBS Sports' Will Brinson has Johnson going 10th to the Buffalo Bills. A number of other mock drafts didn't include the University of Buffalo wide receiver in their first round prognostications.

The CBS Sports mock draft said the Bills should give rookie QB Josh Allen a weapon by keeping Johnson in Buffalo for his pro football.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Johnson as the fifth-best wide receiver prospect for 2019. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso rates Johnson as the 2019 draft's 12th-best player, regardless of position.

Take this news with a grain of salt for three glaring reasons:

▪ The 2019 NFL Draft is almost a year away. Obviously, many good or bad things can happen to, or for, Johnson.

▪ The order in which teams pick in these early mock drafts is also a guess because the 2018 season hasn't been played yet.

▪ Despite a huge junior season, Johnson isn't a household name, owing in part to his playing at Buffalo.





Still, it says something that Johnson, who had some draft buzz this year following a huge junior season, is already on national radars this early in the process.

Johnson, known by his nickname "Litman" in Rock Hill, was second in the Football Subdivision last season in receiving yards per game (113), third in receiving touchdowns (14), sixth in receiving yards (1,356), 13th in receptions per game (6.3), and 28th in yards per catch (17.8).