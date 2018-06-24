Could the Northwestern Trojans protect home turf in the Cam Newton 7-on-7 tourney?

Shelby bagged the Cam Newton 7-on-7 football tournament championship, and $2,500, June 24, 2018 at Northwestern, beating the Trojans at the buzzer in the semifinals.
To that point, it was the only blemish over two days for the Trojans, who won all five pool play games Friday, June 23, and marched into the final. Along the way, James Martin's team, which hosted the 24-team tournament, edged Westwood in a tight contest, the Trojans beating the Redhawks in a rematch of the University of South Carolina's 7-on-7 tournament final, which the Trojans also won.
Northwestern star Jamario Holley stayed home Sataurday with a sore shoulder, but receivers Gregory Bivens, Jamar Moore, Ger-Cari Caldwell and Carson DePass and QB Dustin Noller shredded opposing defenses en route to the semifinal. The contest with the Golden Lions went back and forth before Shelby snagged the win right at the death, despite outcries from the Trojan sideline that time had expired.
Northwestern still claimed $1,000 from the Cam Newton Foundation for its football program after finishing third. Westwood battled back through the consolation bracket to reach the final, before falling to Shelby.
Indian Land also competed in the tournament, going 3-5, after losing both of its games on Saturday.
