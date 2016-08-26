High school football roundup: Clover holds on against Forestview

Clover 19, Forestview 13
Clover built a nine-point lead at halftime and defeated Forestview 19-13 in a non-region game Friday night at Gastonia, N.C.
The victory improves Clover to 2-0 on the season, the Blue Eagles’ first 2-0 start since 2010.
“We’ve got a very special group of kids,” third-year Clover coach Chad Smith said. “They fought through adversity all over the field and we came out of top.”
“They’ve got a tough, physical football team,” said Forestview coach Chris Medlin, whose team fell to 1-1. “Teams in their region better get ready for them. They’ve got a fine team.”
Clover established its physical style of football out of its Wing-T offense from the outset as the Blue Eagles drove 80 yards in 20 plays in 11:34 on the game’s first possession.
In the end, Clover finished with 351 yards total offense and racked up 13 first downs. Semaj Lakin led a balanced effort with 66 yards rushing on 14 carries and Garrett Miller and Darell Darling had touchdown runs.
Blake Watson and Hayden Milley had five stops apiece for Clover.
Clover
8
8
3
0
-
19
Forestview
0
7
6
0
-
13
On deck: Clover has an open date next Friday night. They will host South Point (NC) on September 8.
Richard Walker of the Gaston Gazette contributed.
Whitmire 26, Great Falls 0: Whitmire took a 20-0 lead at halftime and toppled Great Falls in a non-region game at Great Falls.
The loss dropped Great Falls to 0-2 on the year.
Whitmire
6
14
6
0
-
26
Great Falls
0
0
0
0
-
0
On deck: Great Falls travels to Blackville-Hilda next Friday night.
Indian Land 41, Buford 35 (OT): Indian Land built a 35-21 lead when three quarters were completed, and after Buford scored 14 points in the final period to tie the contest, the Warriors won it in overtime at Indian Land.
The win improves Indian Land to 1-1 on the year.
Lee Massey rushed for four touchdowns for the Warriors on carries of 4, 96, 6 and 3 yards.
Buford
0
13
8
14
0
-
35
Indian Land
14
14
7
0
6
-
41
On deck: Indian Land travels to Blacksburg next Friday night.
Chester 54, Franklin Christian 0 (Tenn.): Chester raced to a 34-0- lead at halftime and routed Franklin Christian 54-0 in a non-region game.
Chester improves to 1-1 on the year.
Franklin Christian
0
0
0
0
-
0
Chester
13
21
14
6
-
54
On deck: Chester hosts Keenan next week.
