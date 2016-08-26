South Pointe prevails over Nation Ford in defensive battle

Many may have expected an offensive battle between Nation Ford and South Pointe Friday night. Some of that offense did show up, but a defensive tug-of-war dominated much of the game.
In the end, though, the Stallions got two rushing touchdowns from Voshon St. Hill and two Derion Kendrick passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, defeating the visiting Falcons 24-10.
South Pointe (2-0) was held at bay for long stretches of the contest by Nation Ford’s swarming, athletic defense. The Stallions’ defense was also up to the challenge, though, limiting Nation Ford (1-1) to just a D.J. Robinson two-yard score on the first possession of the second half.
The Stallions tallied 279 yards of total offense, despite the stout effort from Nation Ford’s defense for the majority of the contest. South Pointe limited the Falcons to just 189 yards of total offense, with 61 of those yards coming in the final 24 minutes.
Turning point
South Pointe’s offense had gone eight consecutive possessions without scoring a point before the Stallion defense forced a Nation Ford punt. Ken’Darius Frederick marched the punt back 43 yards, where Nation Ford punter Skyler DeLong forced him to the ground. That set up the Stallions at the Nation Ford 24. St. Hill then converted on a nifty spin move to get himself out of danger on a third-and-ten, then marched the next play four yards to pay dirt.
Frederick returned a second punt 60 yards, setting up the final South Pointe score of the evening, a 22-yard toss from Derion Kendrick to Quintest Bishop.
Critical
South Pointe found itself on the unfortunate side of two breaks in the first half. Nation Ford fumbled on the first play, and the Stallions appeared poised to take over at the Falcon 12. That fumble was recovered by Nation Ford, with the drive later ending in a punt. In the second quarter, a bobbled Nation Ford pass was picked off and run back to the Nation Ford 18, but a penalty nullified the play. A 35-yard Skyler DeLong field goal capped that Falcon drive.
Star contributions
St. Hill carried 13 times for 122 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown carry on the first possession of the game. Nation Ford receiver Halen Burgess hauled in six passes for 55 yards. Robinson recorded Nation Ford’s lone touchdown, rushing six times for 21 yards.
On deck
South Pointe will host Rock Hill Friday. Nation Ford has a bye, and will next play at York on Sept. 9.
South Pointe 24, Nation Ford 10
Nation Ford
0
3
7
0
-
10
South Pointe
6
2
0
16
-
24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SP – Voshon St. Hill 78 run (kick failed) 9:15
Second quarter
SP – Safety 6:56
NF – Skyler DeLong 35 field goal :16.8
Third quarter
NF – D.J. Robinson 2 run (DeLong kick) 8:55
Fourth quarter
SP – St. Hill 4 run (Kendrick pass to Geomni Mayfield) 11:24
SP – Kendrick 22 pass to Quintest Bishop (Kendrick pass to Jonathan Muhammad) 3:08
TEAM STATISTICS
NF
SP
First downs
19
10
Rushes-yards
39-68
35-215
Passing
15-33-0
7-14-0
Passing yards
121
64
Fumbles-lost4-1
2-2
Penalties-yards
6-42
10-97
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Nation Ford: Kirk Rygol 19-21; Rese Turner 4-1; Halen Burgess 1-1; D.J. Robionson 6-21; Chris Layle 7-5; Alex Stennett 1-6; Harry Goodwin 1-13. South Pointe: Voshon St. Hill 13-122; JP Pendergrass 1-9; Geomni Mayfield 10-43; Derion Kendrick 7-18; Steven Gilmore 2-11; Dezmond Good 2-12.
PASSING Nation Ford: Kirk Rygol 10-13-0-93 yards; Chris Layle 5-20-0-28 yards. South Pointe: Derion Kendrick 7-14-0-64 yards.
RECEIVING Nation Ford: Alex Stennett 3-28; Montre Miller 1-7; Halen Burgess 6-55; Bryce Kopyta 1-2; D.J. Robinson 1-4; Dewuan McCallum 1-3; Ben Tuipuloto 2-22. South Pointe: Voshon St. Hill 1-15; JP Pendergrass 3-32; Jamari Currence 1-7; Jonathan Muhammad 1-8; Geomni Mayfield 1-2.
RECORDS Nation Ford 1-1, South Pointe 2-0.
Comments