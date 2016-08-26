Sanders leads 2-0 Lewisville Lions over Blacksburg, 24-22

Quentin Sanders helped the Lewisville Lions overcome the absence of starting quarterback Trey Keels and beat Blacksburg 24-22, to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2000.
The junior had 205 yards rushing in the Lions’ home victory against the Wildcats.
The Lewisville defense did have to withstand a late charge from the Wildcats after Sanders fumbled with 3:13 to play. Blacksburg drove to the Lions’ 40 but quarterback Elijah Rodgers was hit hard as he tried to set and throw on fourth-and-nine and the ball fell off a Lewisville defender and harmlessly to the ground.
Turning point
It turned out to be Blacksburg’s two-point attempt in the third quarter after their second touchdown. Down 24-14, Blacksburg handed to Jordan Rodgers straight up the middle. Rodgers, who had 39 yards on nine carries, tried to burrow his way up under and through the pile. After a discussion by the officials, it was ruled he did not get in. That would be the deciding margin after the Wildcats would score again in the fourth and convert the two-pointer.
Critical
Neither team attempted an extra point in the game. Lewisville was 3-for-3 on its tries and Blacksburg was 2-for-3.
Star contributors
Sanders carried 25 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for a touchdown, although he did turn the ball over three times. Mike Hill had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also had two of the two-point conversion scores.
On deck
Lewisville will host Buford Friday night.
Lewisville 24 Blacksburg 22
Blacksburg
0
8
6
8
-
22
Lewisville
8
8
8
0
-
24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Lew - Quentin Sanders 74 run (Mike Hill run) 4:43
Second quarter
Lew - Sanders 9 run (Keilan Renegar run) 11:14
BL - Isiah Burris 24 pass from Elijah Rodgers (Burris run) 0:36
Third quarter
Lew – Hill 17 pass from Sanders (Hill run) 5:45
BL - Burris 10 run (2-pt try failed) 3:23
Fourth quarter
BL - Netavion Thompson 21 run (Shane Sweatt run) 8:12
TEAM STATISTICS
L
B
First Downs
19
14
Rushes-Yards
47-282
45-218
Passing
6-13-2
1-5-0
Passing Yards
58
24
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
2-1
Penalties-Yards
8-90
4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Lewisville: Quentin Sanders 25-205; Alex Reed 9-33; Mike Hill 5-32; Johnny Courtney 5-9; Keilan Renegar 2-(-4); AJ Robinson 1-7. Blacksburg: Elijah Rodgers 5-6; Alonso Davis 2-4; Isiah Burris 20-126; Thomas LaFrancis 1-(-2); Shane Sweatt 5-26; Jordan Rodgers 9-39; Netavion Thompson 2-20.
PASSING Lewisville: Sanders 6-13-2, 58 yds; Blacksburg: E. Rodgers 1-5-0, 24 yds.
RECEIVING Lewisville: Hill 5-58; Reed 1-0; Blacksburg: Burris 1-24.
RECORDS Lewisville 2-0;Blacksburg 0-1.
