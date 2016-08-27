Rock Hill versus York football highlights

Voshon St. Hill talks about his performance after South Pointe beat Northwestern August 19, 2016. St. Hill and the Stallions snapped a three game losing streak to the Trojans in their win Friday night.
David Pierce has coached in quite a few Rock Hill high school football rivalry games involving South Pointe, Rock Hill High and Northwestern. He remembers two players that really burst onto the scene during those games.
Check out legendary former high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and Herald sports editor Bret McCormick break down the huge Week Zero matchup between Rock Hill rivals South Pointe and Northwestern.