York hosting middle school football scrimmages Tuesday and Wednesday

York Middle School is hosting middle school football scrimmages Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Seventh grade teams will play Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m. and running until about 8 p.m. Eighth grade teams will pick it up Wednesday, also beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and students.
Tuesday (Seventh grade teams)
Clover vs. Dutchman Creek, 5 p.m.
Rawlinson Road vs. Oakridge, 6 p.m.
Chester vs. York, 7 p.m.
Wednesday (Eighth grade teams)
Clover vs. Dutchman Creek, 5 p.m.
Rawlinson Road vs. Oakridge, 6 p.m.
Chester vs. York, 7 p.m.
