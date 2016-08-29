High School Football

August 29, 2016 11:26 AM

York hosting middle school football scrimmages Tuesday and Wednesday

Staff reports

York Middle School is hosting middle school football scrimmages Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Seventh grade teams will play Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m. and running until about 8 p.m. Eighth grade teams will pick it up Wednesday, also beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and students.

Tuesday (Seventh grade teams)

Clover vs. Dutchman Creek, 5 p.m.

Rawlinson Road vs. Oakridge, 6 p.m.

Chester vs. York, 7 p.m.

Wednesday (Eighth grade teams)

Clover vs. Dutchman Creek, 5 p.m.

Rawlinson Road vs. Oakridge, 6 p.m.

Chester vs. York, 7 p.m.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Highlights from South Pointe football win over Nation Ford

View more video

Sports Videos