Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game

Voshon St. Hill talks about his performance after South Pointe beat Northwestern August 19, 2016. St. Hill and the Stallions snapped a three game losing streak to the Trojans in their win Friday night.
South Pointe has lost its last two games to Northwestern because of unsuccessful two-point conversions; Stallions coach Strait Herron explains what goes into the split second decision of whether to go for two, or not.
Check out legendary former high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and Herald sports editor Bret McCormick break down the huge Week Zero matchup between Rock Hill rivals South Pointe and Northwestern.