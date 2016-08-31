High School Football

August 31, 2016 1:06 PM

Local high school football stat leaders after Week 1

By Bret McCormick

Offensive

Rushing
Quentin Sanders ran for over 200 yards last week for Lewisville, as the Lions shifted to a single-wing attack with starting QB Trey Keels out injured.
Player Team Attempts Yards TDs
Quentin Sanders LE 41 310 3
Voshon St. Hill SP 29 264 2
Jerry Howard NW 25 237 5
Lee Massey IL 23 198 4
Malik Williams CH 23 187 3
Ant Foster LA 19 160 3
Jalyn Reid CH 20 156 3
Derion Kendrick SP 30 137 2
Connor Owens CL 14 131 1
Narrii Gaither RH 24 128 0
Aaron Rice GF 21 126 1
Ronnie Hughes FM 21 116 1
Jackson Randall FM 12 105 1
Shandon Cobb YO 20 95 1
Semaj Larkin CL 19 89 1
Des Buchanan RH 17 88 0
Tyquan McCray YO 17 83 0
Farrika Grier LA 17 80 1
Chandler Huskey CL 6 78 1
Willy Clark CL 7 75 2
SOURCE: area coaches
Passing
Passing stats are down from previous years with only Rock Hill and Northwestern racking up the massive yardage through the air - through two weeks - to which The Herald's coverage area has largely become accustomed.
Player Team Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Dre Robinson RH 70 45 2 613 5
Gage Moloney NW 80 53 2 563 3
Kirk Rygol NF 45 31 0 369 2
Malik Williams CH 27 18 0 317 2
Trey Keels LE 17 10 2 245 3
Derion Kendrick SP 39 21 0 236 1
Shandon Cobb YO 29 23 1 209 3
Connor Henson GF 74 37 1 206 0
Jamias Shropshire LA 14 8 0 195 3
Ryan DeLuca FM 24 15 0 172 3
David Loughry IL 32 15 1 172 0
Garrett Miller CL 6 3 0 105 0
Drew Hartman FM 12 7 1 92 1
Quentin Sanders LE 14 6 0 62 1
Receiving
Rock Hill has two of the top three receivers in the area after two productive weeks of throwing the football.
Player Team Recepts Yards TDs
Kenny Agurs RH 13 206 2
Alex Stennett NF 13 198 2
Qua Brice RH 12 171 2
John Erby CH 5 171 2
Mike Hill LE 7 155 2
Cordarius Tinsley LA 5 135 2
Dequez Harris NW 2 134 2
Ryan Albino IL 9 124 1
Thomas Chrisley FM 8 123 1
Wally Wilmore NW 9 109 0
Jae'vion Matthews YO 8 108 1
Johnny Courtney LE 3 97 2
Jamario Holley NW 10 90 0
Halen Burgess NF 11 85 0
NiQuavian Coleman CH 5 83 0
Aaron Rice GF 9 80 0
Quinest Bishop SP 3 74 1
J.P. Pendergrass SP 8 61 0
Des Buchanan RH 3 58 0
Quentin Sanders LE 3 56 0
Defensive

Tackles

42- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

29- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

28- Cort Neely, South Pointe; Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

27- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

24- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

23- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

22- Jaylen McFadden and Darryl Manning, Lewisville; B.J. Davis, South Pointe

20- Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill

19- Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford

18- Quay Hardin, Chester; Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Dillon Howie, Robbie Cshuta and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Cody Spires, Great Falls

17- John Young, Nation Ford

16- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe

15-Radarrius Wright, Radarrius Wright and Ethan McGriff, Chester; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe.

Sacks

4- Darryl Manning, Lewisville; Radarrius Wright, Chester

3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Ethan McGriff, Chester

2- Bryson Cooper and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Radarrius Wright, Chester

1- Dillon Howie and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jalyn Reid, Dantrell Simmons, Jarez Hardin and Jalyn Reid, Chester; Roderick Johnson, Lancaster; Jhyques Thomas, Jake Ajemian, Quinn Vandermark, Nick Brown, Mel Plankenhorn and Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Tommy Belk, Great Falls; Dondre Douglas, Cody VanCamp and J.T. Sanders, York; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, DaQuan Brown, B.J. Davis, Jerrell Mobley and Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe; Hayden Milley and Devon Chisholm, Clover.

Fumbles recovered

2- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

1- Bryson Cooper and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Dakota Ferguson and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Pha’Leak Brown and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls.

Forced fumbles

2- Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill

1- Stone Potts, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Jamaal Smith and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Corey Wright and Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Northwestern; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford.

Interceptions

2- Quay Hardin, Chester; Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; John Gregory, Indian Land

1- Malik Campbell and Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; John Young, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Sean Tyson and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Aaron Rice and Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester.

