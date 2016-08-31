Local high school football stat leaders after Week 1

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|41
|310
|3
|Voshon St. Hill
|SP
|29
|264
|2
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|25
|237
|5
|Lee Massey
|IL
|23
|198
|4
|Malik Williams
|CH
|23
|187
|3
|Player
|Team
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|70
|45
|2
|613
|5
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|80
|53
|2
|563
|3
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|45
|31
|0
|369
|2
|Malik Williams
|CH
|27
|18
|0
|317
|2
|Trey Keels
|LE
|17
|10
|2
|245
|3
|Player
|Team
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|13
|206
|2
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|13
|198
|2
|Qua Brice
|RH
|12
|171
|2
|John Erby
|CH
|5
|171
|2
|Mike Hill
|LE
|7
|155
|2
Defensive
Tackles
42- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
29- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
28- Cort Neely, South Pointe; Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
27- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
24- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
23- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
22- Jaylen McFadden and Darryl Manning, Lewisville; B.J. Davis, South Pointe
20- Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill
19- Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford
18- Quay Hardin, Chester; Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Dillon Howie, Robbie Cshuta and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Cody Spires, Great Falls
17- John Young, Nation Ford
16- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe
15-Radarrius Wright, Radarrius Wright and Ethan McGriff, Chester; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe.
Sacks
4- Darryl Manning, Lewisville; Radarrius Wright, Chester
3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Ethan McGriff, Chester
2- Bryson Cooper and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Radarrius Wright, Chester
1- Dillon Howie and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jalyn Reid, Dantrell Simmons, Jarez Hardin and Jalyn Reid, Chester; Roderick Johnson, Lancaster; Jhyques Thomas, Jake Ajemian, Quinn Vandermark, Nick Brown, Mel Plankenhorn and Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Tommy Belk, Great Falls; Dondre Douglas, Cody VanCamp and J.T. Sanders, York; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, DaQuan Brown, B.J. Davis, Jerrell Mobley and Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe; Hayden Milley and Devon Chisholm, Clover.
Fumbles recovered
2- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
1- Bryson Cooper and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Dakota Ferguson and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Pha’Leak Brown and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls.
Forced fumbles
2- Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill
1- Stone Potts, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Jamaal Smith and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Corey Wright and Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Northwestern; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford.
Interceptions
2- Quay Hardin, Chester; Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; John Gregory, Indian Land
1- Malik Campbell and Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; John Young, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Sean Tyson and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Aaron Rice and Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester.
