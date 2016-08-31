Lewisville, Chester bump high school football games up to Thursday

Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to dump some rain on South Carolina Friday so two area schools are getting the jump on potential bad weather.
Lewisville and Chester both moved their Friday home football games up to Thursday at 7 p.m. Lewisville (2-0) hosts Buford, while Chester (1-1) faces Keenan. Storm forecasts released Wednesday show the storm trudging through central South Carolina Friday evening and a couple inches of rain are possible in the Midlands.
Chester (1-1) vs. Keenan (0-2)
Last week: Keenan lost to Newberry 47-14; Chester beat Franklin Christian 54-0
Last meeting: Chester won 32-0 (2001)
Key players: KHS - Sr. OLB Michael Hayes; Jr. WR Myles Adams; Sr. OLB Carlos Mickens; Sr. SS Ausar Oakes. CHS - Sr. OL Xi Simpson; Jr. WR John Erby; Soph. WR NiQuavian Coleman; Sr. RB/LB Jalyn Reid.
Need to know: Keenan - on its third head coach in as many years - has struggled offensively in two losses to open the season. Fairfield Central held the Raiders to 55 yards of total offense last week, and while Chester might not have had success to that degree, its defense has been aggressive the first two weeks, recording 10 sacks and forcing five turnovers. Quay Hardin’s 55-yard interception return for a touchdown last week highlights the big play ability found throughout the Cyclones’ roster.
Lewisville (2-0) vs. Buford (1-1)
Last week: Buford lost to Indian Land 41-35 in overtime; Lewisville beat Blacksburg 24-22
Last meeting: Buford won 34-22 (2013)
Key players: BHS - Jr. QB/CB Ryan Moore; Jr. MLB/RB Dalton Small; Sr. WR/CB Matthew Hunter; Sr. RB Isaah Nesbit. LHS - Soph. RB/QB Quentin Sanders; Sr. WR/DB Mike Hill; Jr. LB/OL Jaylen McFadden; Sr. WR/DB A.J. Robinson.
Need to know: Lewisville’s last 3-0 start was the same year as it’s last 2-0 beginning, 2000. The Lions switched opponents this week with Indian Land, so Will Mitchell’s staff will have plenty of info on Tripp Watts’ Buford club, which has put 35 points on the board in each of its first two contests. Lions QB Trey Keels missed last week’s game but could be back in time to play Friday. Buford will have to prepare for him and Quentin Sanders, who ran the Lewisville offense in Keels’ absence.
