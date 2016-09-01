Rock Hill-South Pointe football game moved to noon on Saturday

0:50 Video: Lancaster football hosts Fort Mill Thursday at 6 pm Pause

3:34 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football

1:01 Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game

4:45 Highlights from South Pointe football win over Nation Ford

3:08 Rock Hill versus York football highlights

4:36 Previewing Rock Hill and York football with Jimmy Wallace

3:32 Jaydon Collins and Jaylen McFadden are Week Zero Hawgs of the Week

0:50 Lewisville football coach Will Mitchell previews upcoming Blacksburg game

0:35 South Pointe Voshon St Hill interview after Northwestern win

5:19 South Pointe versus Northwestern football highlights