Rock Hill-South Pointe football game moved to noon on Saturday

The Rock Hill-South Pointe rivalry high school football game has been postponed to noon on Saturday.
The game was originally slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at South Pointe, but Stallions athletic director Mike Drummond made the call to move the game after checking the predicted path of Tropical Storm Hermine. The storm is supposed to make landfall Thursday in Florida and cut across Georgia and South Carolina on Friday. Heavy rain is expected.
The Rock Hill-South Pointe game joins three others that were moved up to Thursday ahead of the expected storm. Chester-Keenan, Lewisville-Buford and Fort Mill-Lancaster will all play Thursday night. Chester and Lewisville will host their games at 7 p.m., while Lancaster will host the Yellow Jackets beginning at 6 p.m.
One game that hasn’t yet been moved is the Northwestern-South Meck contest set for District Three Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. AD Lauren West said the plan was to try and start the game and that the fall-back would be to play at noon on Saturday.
Check back for more updates.
Comments