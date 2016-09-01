Week Two high school football preview: Northwestern’s Logan Rudolph out for the year

Friday
South Meck (2-0) at Northwestern (1-1)
Last week: South Meck beat East Meck 34-10; Northwestern beat Dorman 42-28
Last meeting: Never played
Key players: SMHS - Sr. DE Jake Lawler; Sr. WR/CB Josh McNeely; Jr. QB/WR Solomon Ogina; Sr. SS/CB Nigel Brown. NHS- Sr. WR Dequez Harris; Sr. RB Jerry Howard; Sr. CB D.J. Agurs; Jr. WR Jordan Starkes.
Need to know: Northwestern is 6-2 all-time against teams from North Carolina, but it’ll have to fight for a seventh victory with a very talented South Meck team coming to town. Trojans defensive coordinator James Martin was head coach at South Meck from 2006 to 2012 but he’ll go against his former school without the services of star defensive end and Clemson commit Logan Rudolph. He’s been ruled out for the season after tearing the labrum in his shoulder during the Dorman game.
Union County (1-1) at York (0-1)
Last week: Union County lost to Gaffney 53-7; York lost to Rock Hill 49-34
Last meeting: York won 36-35 (2005)
Key players: UCHS - Sr. WR Shi Smith; Sr. QB/FB Brandon Thompson; Jr. SS/FS Jaden Bates; Sr. LB/DE Ty Washington. YCHS - Sr. QB Shandon Cobb; Sr. RB Tyquan McCray; Jr. DE Shamari Williams; Sr. ATH Jae’vion Matthews.
Need to know: Both of these teams were knocked back last week and will be scrambling to regroup ahead of this Friday’s game. Union County struggled to keep its offense on the field against a rejuvenated Gaffney; UC was 2-for-14 on third downs last week and punted seven times. Conversely, York’s defense struggled mightily to get Rock Hill off the field last week, allowing the Bearcats 49 points despite a 90-65 offensive play advantage in the Cougars’ favor. Throw in some crummy weather Friday night and Union County-York should be an interesting but potentially ugly contest.
Indian Land (1-1) at Blacksburg (0-1)
Last week: Indian Land beat Buford 41-35 in overtime; Blacksburg lost to Lewisville 24-22
Last meeting: Indian Land won 38-7 (2015)
Key players: ILHS - Sr. WR Ryan Albino; Sr. RB Lee Massey; Jr. WR/DB John Gregory; Sr. LB Dillon Howie; Jr. OL Jake Locklear. BHS - Jr. QB/CB Elijah Rodgers; Sr. WR/CB Frankie Mode; Sr. RB/MLB Antonie Wilson; Jr. WR/FS Netavion Thompson.
Need to know: Indian Land has only lost to Blacksburg twice in the two schools’ last 10 meetings. The two teams are stylistically very similar but Indian Land has a difference maker in Lee Massey. Lancaster bottled him up but he erupted last week for over 170 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning two kickoffs 30-plus yards. The Warriors need Massey to be the difference in an otherwise pretty closely matched game.
Saturday
Rock Hill (1-1) at South Pointe (2-0)
Last week: Rock Hill beat York 49-34; South Pointe beat Nation Ford 24-10
Last meeting: South Pointe won 33-21 (2015)
Key players: RHHS - Jr. WR Eric Stroud; Sr. LB Jamaal Smith; Jr. RB Des Buchanan; Sr. OL Alex Melton. SPHS - Sr. DB Ken’darius Fredrick; Sr. LB Bryson Cooper; Jr. QB/DB Derion Kendrick; Jr. ATH Stevie Gilmore.
Need to know: South Pointe has won eight out of 10 all-time games against Rock Hill, including six straight. The Bearcats looked very promising last Friday night and through two games they’ve only allowed two field goals off of three offensive turnovers and two punting miscues. It’ll be tough for Rock Hill to completely wipe out giveaways with the way it plays offense, but preventing opponents from scoring off of them is a critical boost.
Great Falls (0-2) at Blackville-Hilda
Last week: Great Falls lost to Whitmire 26-0; Blackville-Hilda lost to Barnwell 24-0
Last meeting: Blackville-Hilda won 14-7 (2007)
Key players: GFHS - Soph. QB/MLB Trent Isenhower; Jr. LS/WR Zac Roberts; Sr. OLB/RB Shann Roberts; Jr. FS/WR Tommy Belk. BHHS - Soph. RB/CB Montreal Saxson; Sr. CB Camron Brown; Jr. QB/FS Derrick Faust; Sr. OLB/FB/RB Chris Williams.
Need to know: Great Falls threw 46 passes last week in a shutout loss against Whitmire, which might be the most passes ever thrown in a single game by a Red Devils QB, Connor Henson in this case. Blackville-Hilda has a smaller school enrollment than Great Falls, but a bigger roster in numbers, and size, according to MaxPreps. Saturday’s game time has yet to be determined.
