Gallery: Northwestern holds off South Meck for second win

Northwestern's #31 Dantavis Bowser drops South Meck's #7 Jordan McKinney as Northwestern hosts South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Northwestern's No. 3 Ali Shockley blocks a field goal attempt that leads to a touchdown for the Trojans as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
Northwestern quarterback No. 15 Gage Moloney carries the ball as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
South Meck's No. 23 Jakiem Futrell and No. 34 DeAngelo Blair Young jump on the loose ball as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
South Meck quarterback No. 12 Antonio Wallace drops back for the pass as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
South meck's No. 8 Marcus Geralds celebrates his interception as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
Northwestern's No. 8 DJ Agurs scores a touchdown on a blocked field goal attempt as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
Northwestern's No. 9 Jordan Starkes carries the ball as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
Northwestern quarterback No. 15 Gage Moloney drops back for the pass as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
Northwestern kicker No. 95 Thomas Gettys kicks the point after as Northwestern hosted South Mecklenburg at District 3 Stadium Friday, 9-2-2016.
