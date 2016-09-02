Northwestern torches South Meck with fast start

The Northwestern Trojans made quick work of their visitors from the north Friday night, opening up with 31 unanswered points against Charlotte’s South Mecklenburg Sabres and maintaining a lead of at least 25 until midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 38-25 win.
The affair was lopsided early when senior Trojans running back Jerry Howard flipped the field with a 48-yard run, setting up his own 22-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0 to the hosts. It was the second of three touchdowns for the senior running back.
Northwestern got on the board first in the second the half with a 73-yard pass from quarterback Gage Moloney to wide receiver Wally Wilmore, no doubt the best play of the night for the Trojans’ QB who threw his third and fourth interceptions of the season Friday. Up 38-6 after that score, the Trojans rested their starters for the rest of the game.
With most of their starters still on the field the Sabres closed the game with 19 unanswered points.
Turning point
On the Trojans’ second possession, Sabres defensive back Marcus Geralds intercepted a Northwestern pass deep in Trojans territory. The great field position came to nothing for South Meck, though, as senior defensive back Ali Shockley came off the edge to block a field goal. Fellow senior defensive back D.J. Agurs picked up the ball and toted it 80 yards up the right side of the field for a touchdown, creating a two-score lead that would never truly be threatened.
Critical
Set up by a crushing defense that forced two punts, a turnover on downs, and a failed field goal, the Northwestern offense was able to put South Meck away early with lethal precision.
Star contributions
ECU commitment Howard turned the game into his personal highlight reel. Blasting through the line with force and freezing defenders with razor sharp cuts, Howard exploded for 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
On deck
Northwestern travels to Duncan to challenge the Byrnes Rebels Friday Sept 9. South Mecklenburg heads to Myers Park High to face its old Charlotte rival.
South Mecklenburg 25 , Northwestern 38
SCORING SUMMARY
South Meck 0;6;6;13--25
Northwestern 24;7;7;0--38
First quarter
NHS—Jerry Howard 18 run (Gettys kick) 10:26
NHS—D.J. Agurs 80 yard return (Gettys kick) 7:33
NHS—Howard 22 run (Gettys kick) 5:38
NHS—Thomas Gettys 30 yard kick 2:32
Second quarter
NHS—Howard 4 run (Gettys kick) 9:47
SMHS—DeAngelo Young 1 run (Failed run) 4:22
Third quarter
NHS—Wally Wilmore 73 pass from Gage Moloney (Gettys kick) 6:59
SMHS—Travis Prince 1 run (Pass failed) 1:19
Fourth quarter
SMHS—Cameron Mack 1 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) 6:11
SMHS—Soloman Ogina 7 pass from Antonio Wallace (run failed) 2:15
RECORDS South Meck 2-1; Northwestern 2-1.
Area matchups
Thursday’s results
Chester 36, W.J. Keenan 14
Lewisville 36, Buford 20
Lancaster 16, Fort Mill 14
Friday’s results
Northwestern 38, South Mecklenburg 25
Blacksburg 20, Indian Land 0
Union County 23, York 13
Saturday’s games
Rock Hill at South Pointe, noon
Monday’s games
Great Falls at Blackville-Hilda, 1 p.m.
