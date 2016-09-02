High school football roundup: Lewisville 3-0 for first time in 16 years

Lewisville 36, Buford 20
Lewisville is 3-0 for the first time in 16 years. The Lions got a pair of scores in the fourth period and defeated Buford 36-20 in a non-region contest Thursday night in Richburg.
Mike Hill provided the fireworks with a pair of scores in the final period for the Lions. He scored on a 14-yard run and added the two-point conversion to give Lewisville a 28-20 lead. Then he scampered in from 28 yards out, and when Quentin Sanders added the two-point conversion Lewisville led 36-20.
Buford took a 6-0 lead after one period, but Lewisville answered with 14 second-quarter points for a 14-12 lead at intermission. Hill scored on a 22-yard run to tie it at 6-6, and when Sanders scored the two-point conversion Lewisville led 8-6.
Buford scored again to take a 12-8 lead, but Sanders scored on a two-yard run to give the Lions the two-point edge at halftime.
Hill scored on a 48-yard run in the third period to give the Lions a 20-12 cushion, but Buford tied it later in the period with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Hill finished with 243 yards on 20 carries. Sanders added 146 on 27 carries. The Lions had 463 yards rushing on the night.
The Lions’ defense recorded 10 tackles for loss and had six quarterback sacks. Darryl Manning had four of those sacks. Chase Yoder and Keilan Renegar had interceptions, while Jene Thompson recovered a fumble.
Buford;6;6;8;0;-;20
Lewisville;0;14;6;16;-;36
On deck: Lewisville travels to Whitmire Friday night.
Blacksburg 20, Indian Land 0
Blacksburg scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to pull way and claim a 20-0 win over Indian Land in a non-region game in Blacksburg on Friday night.
The loss dropped Indian Land to 1-2 on the year.
Indian Land;0;0;0;0;-;0
Blacksburg;0;7;6;7;-;20
On deck: Indian Land will host Broome Friday night.
