After 162 games, Cubs are set for 'go time'

CINCINNATI - The awkward phase of the Cubs' season was about to end, and manager Joe Maddon already had declared it a complete success.
Clinching early gave Maddon a chance to rest players and make in-game decisions he otherwise would not have entertained, knowing the games were relatively meaningless now that their ticket to October had been punched.
But unexpected grumbling from Jake Arrieta and Miguel Montero over the plan to treat the post-clinching games as a glorified version of spring training had not gone over well with Maddon, who pointed to the Cubs' record during that stretch as evidence they had made the right call.
"For me, mission accomplished this last week or 10 days," Maddon said in his bare-bones office at the mis-named Great American Ball Park.
It was the night before the final game of the best regular season the Cubs had experienced in eight decades, and Maddon was in a pensive mood. He planned to spend the night watching some of the games with wild-card implications on his iPad, confident in his belief the Cubs were ready for anything.
Was it just a matter of flipping a switch?
"No, I think you're just ready," he said. "The momentum of the day, the adrenaline of the day just takes you to that level. You just have to be focused on every pitch, which you try to be all year, but you're definitely there at (the postseason)."
The Cubs had gone 8-3 since Maddon instituted Spring Training 2.0 rules Sept. 19, with one game resulting in a rain-shortened tie against the Pirates, even though everyone knows there is no tying in baseball.
Record aside, the Cubs were anxious to get back to playing meaningful games again, and you could see the nonchalant demeanor in the faces of the players, the coaches and even the writers chronicling their season.
"Of course," Maddon said. "With the players, you have to create your own little adrenaline. The writers, I'm sure right now, are looking for a story, just like our guys have to create their own story for these last several games. And I've been happy with it."
Maddon joked that even the tie in Pittsburgh had some value, referring to NHL rules that awarded teams one point for ties.
"You never know when that's going to come in handy," he said.
Personal goals
The Cubs arrived in Cincinnati with 101 victories and a few goals in sight.
Jon Lester would shoot for his 20th triumph. Kris Bryant was one home run shy of 40. And Kyle Hendricks was hoping to become the third Cubs pitcher in 96 years with a sub 2.00 earned-run average, joining Grove Cleveland Alexander in 1920 and Jake Arrieta last season.
Clint Eastwood's classic western, "Unforgiven," played on one of the clubhouse TVs as players slowly filed in, but no one paid much attention.
At this point of the season, the clubhouse was packed with call-ups who weren't going to be on the postseason roster. "The Expendables" were there to give the regulars a rest, or perhaps to just sit and watch with the knowledge a playoff share would have your name on it.
There was Tim Federowicz, who was designated for assignment in June, re-signed at Triple-A Iowa and called up in September to be the fourth catcher. There was Munenori Kawasaki, the Japanese version of Kevin Millar, who sang karaoke in spring training and took selfies of himself imitating Ichiro Suzuki's batting stance.
And there was pitcher Jake Buchanan, a surprise call-up used for mop-up duty Sept. 5 in Milwaukee and then promptly forgotten.
But a seemingly minor injury to starter Jason Hammel pressed Buchanan into action in the opener at Not-Really-So-Great American Ball Park, giving the 27-year-old right-hander his first chance in the Cubs spotlight.
The Astros had released Buchanan at the end of spring training and he signed a minor-league deal a few days later. Until this day, he was as anonymous in the clubhouse as the team chaplain.
Showing no signs of rust on 24 days rest, Buchanan tossed five shutout innings for his first victory since June 27, 2014, when he pitched for the Astros.
"Not bad," he said. "I'll take it for the first time in 25 days or something like that."
Buchanan would not pitch again in 2016. But if the Cubs would go on to end the drought, he one day could tell his grandkids he got the decision in their 102nd victory, the most for any Cubs team since 1910.
"That's big," Ben Zobrist said, giving new meaning to the word.
No, it was not big in the overall picture.
But Zobrist, who hit a pair of home runs to help give Buchanan that victory, was happy players like Buchanan and rookie Rob Zastryzny, who had made a spot start in Pittsburgh, were able to contribute after days of inactivity.
"It says a lot about (Buchanan), a lot about all of our guys, 'Rob-Z,' " Zobrist said. "These guys who haven't had a chance to pitch a whole lot because our starters have been going so deep into games, and then given a spot start, and to do what they did. ... It was a phenomenal job, and beyond what he has done in a long time."
Though the Cubs seemingly had clinched back in the Stone Age, they continued to celebrate like it was the end of the world. The 102nd celebration of '16 was the type of party where the downstairs neighbor would pound on his ceiling with a broomstick and threaten to call the cops.
Players chanted their usual chants, sprayed their beverages and then made a lame effort to clean up the mess, having bath towels placed on the floor to soak up the mixture of water, beer and whatnot.
When it came to postgame partying, spring training 2.0 rules did not apply.
"Obviously," Hendricks said. "The whole staff, everybody is getting in on it now. It's picking up, I think, a little bit."
Relaxed and ready
Before Lester's attempt at No. 20, Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward slouched on a couch in the clubhouse watching the start of the Cardinals-Pirates game and swiping on their iPhones. The Notre Dame and Northwestern football games were on the other TVs, but few were really monitoring the action.
A lazy Saturday morning had turned into a lazy Saturday afternoon, and the end result was a lackadaisical 7-4 loss to the Reds.
Lester said he didn't care about his 20 wins, as long as he got his 200 innings, which was officially a done deal.
"Now we have the real business to get down to," he said.
Lester is slated to go in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday.
Asked about the Cubs' regular season, Lester apologized for sounding "like (a jerk)" and saying the same thing he has been saying all year.
"We haven't really done anything yet," he said, adding the season doesn't mean "anything" unless the Cubs win the World Series. "This is go time now."
Go time? Lester inadvertently was repeating a phrase immortalized by Izzy Mandelbaum, an elderly character Lloyd Bridges played on the sitcom "Seinfeld." It was difficult to picture the Cubs as the Izzy Mandelbaums of the postseason, but so be it.
"Now we have to really kind of live up to the expectation and the hype," Lester said, channeling his inner Izzy.
Lester's apology was accepted, and as the interview ended he gave some advice to reporters for family newspapers on how to get his vulgarity into print.
"Just put a bunch of stars on it," he said.
The end of the regular season arrived right on time Sunday, and spring training mode was about to end.
All players had signed a Cubs' jersey with the name FERNANDEZ on the back, and were sending it that morning to the family of Jose Fernandez, the Marlins' star pitcher who tragically died in a boating accident a week earlier.
A notice on the dry-erase board next to the visiting clubhouse kitchen advertised an unusual morning special: grass-fed pancakes.
What in the world were a grass-fed pancakes?
"Go ask Rob-Z," said strength coach Tim Buss, the RoastMaster General who curiously had access to the magic marker.
Zastryzny wouldn't divulge the contents, but confirmed it tasted as bad as it sounded.
"I wouldn't recommend it," Rob-Z said.
As George Harrison sang "All Those Years Ago" over the Not-So-Great American p.a. system, Maddon gave his penultimate media briefing before the regular season swan song.
A reporter tried to badger Maddon to divulge the order of his playoff rotation, which everyone already had assumed was Lester, Hendricks, Arrieta and John Lackey, respectively. Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Lester and Hendricks will pitch Game 1 and Game 2, respectively.
For days, Maddon had insisted he would reveal it as soon as he spoke to the players involved.
"I haven't talked to anybody," he said. "By the way, last night, I was watching the Mainers-Oakland game and I wanted to get away from it a little bit so I went to Netflix and watched 'The Office.' This is the one where Jan has the baby and names the baby 'Astrid.' "
As often happened during such moments, Maddon went off on a tangent, going into great detail about the plot and jokes from his favorite sitcom, laughing out loud over the wit and wisdom of oblivious office manager Michael Scott.
When Maddon finally finished his rambling, someone asked: "That's your answer to the rotation question?"
"So Astrid goes in Game 1?" asked another reporter.
Maddon chuckled.
The game began as scheduled, but Hendricks wasn't his usual dominant self, leaving after five innings with the Cubs trailing 4-2. Still, with two outs and two on in the top of the ninth, Matt Szczur sliced an opposite field, two-run double on a 3-2 pitch to give the Cubs their first lead. Then Montero blasted a two-run homer and ran into the dugout like Jesse Owens.
Lanky rookie Carl Edwards Jr. shut down the Reds in the bottom half, taking a hard shot off his left leg but still getting the final out for Win No. 103.
"How could a ball actually find his leg?" Maddon asked. "How does that happen. There is probably more of a chance to figure out how to land something on the moon than having a ball hit him in the leg."
The final postgame party of the regular season was as super-sized as you would expect. Rizzo even mooned the media afterward, showing off his better half for once.
Maddon had stayed put in his office, trying to celebrate quietly while preparing for the flight home. Instead, his players staged a sneak attack, dousing him with water and thoroughly soaking the office in honor of his 200th victory in two seasons in Chicago.
Ain't no party like a Chicago Cubs party. Michael Scott would have been proud.
"I was hiding, and they wanted me to go in there," a super-soaked Maddon explained. "I said 'No, I'm not going in there.' Then they said 'We're coming in here.'
"That much cold water really stings."
Hendricks wouldn't get his sub-2.00 ERA, but he still would capture the major-league ERA title by a wide margin, the first Cubs pitcher to do so since Bill Lee in 1938.
On the first day of the real spring training in Mesa, Ariz., Hendricks had been one of the few players to walk over to a fence outside the players' parking lot and sign autographs for fans after a workout.
They had asked, so he signed. It was that simple. Back then he didn't know if he would even be in the Cubs' rotation, much less a Game 2 playoff starter.
"I never thought I'd be in this situation at this point in my career," he said after the party ended.
Hendricks soon would find himself under the biggest spotlight of his career, along with several other young teammates who had begun living out their boyhood dream only in the last year or two. They all would be part of The Plan, that blueprint Theo Epstein drew up five years earlier and had executed to near-perfection, so far.
The weight of a century of losing was now on their collective shoulders as the Cubs prepared for what Lackey had coined the "big boy games."
"This is the day we've been waiting for, to get the season done with," Hendricks said. "Cool to end it on a good note like that. Now we're ready, go home and get a few days under our belt to kind of rest, but get ready, and now we go."
Go time, at long last, had arrived.
