Angels' Street aims to shed hard times

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

0:48 Video: Winthrop baseball's Babe Thomas playing fourth position in four years

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials