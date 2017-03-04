Bryce Miller: Ryan Schimpf returns as baseball's 5-9, offensive mystery

Wil Myers thumbed through his cell phone on a clubhouse couch during a rainy morning at the Padres spring training facility, infield-mate Ryan Schimpf caught his eye.
Schimpf, clutching at a bat, had just returned from the birth of he and wife Felicia's second child in almost 17 months, Reed Michael.
"Reed, huh?" Myers said.
A smile sprouted on Schimpf's face as he fidgeted with his grip while walking to an appointment with the batting cage: "He's a grinder already."
That's Schimpf, a grinder's grinder drafted out of LSU who clawed away for seven years in Toronto's minor-league system. He's a 5-foot-9 testament to baseball equality, showing power and perseverance can exist in plenty of sizes and shapes.
Near the end of last season, he explained the grind: "Except for those close to me, people might not even think I was playing all those years."
Then as a Padre, those wild, wacky, sabermetric-bending 89 games happened. When the call-up came, the second baseman simply shoved traditional numbers into the wood chipper like a scene from "Fargo."
More than two of every three hits off Schimpf's bat resulted in extra bases, even as he hit just .217. He whiffed 105 times, a pace that threatened baseball's two most strikeout-prone - slightly less per at-bat than No. 1 Chris Davis of Baltimore and slightly more than No. 2 Milwaukee's Chris Carter.
Yet his .533 slugging percentage matched All-Stars Robinson Cano, Mark Trumbo and Manny Machado. It bettered All-Stars like Jose Altuve, Yoenis Cespedes, Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Beltran. MLB.com reported that Schimpf's single-season "isolated power" numbers, measuring extra bases per at-bat, has only been topped by sluggers Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Bautista and Davis.
The number-crunching website FanGraphs pointed out that no hitter with a minimum number of qualifying at-bats has finished with four ground balls per every 10 fly outs. Schimpf finished with three per every 10.
FanGraphs concluded: Though he "established himself as a useful major leaguer with a couple of important tools, regression will come for a player with such an extreme batted-ball mix."
The message, in short: How can someone keep that up?
If your glass is half full, you love that Schimpf has the ability to split the gaps during any at-bat and that he delivered 51 RBIs in a smidge more than half a season. If your glass is half empty, you worry that he's the human version of a housing bubble ï¿½ inevitably bound to burst.
Grinder, through and through.
That's fine with Schimpf. He swears off numbers, including near-unanimous projections that the Padres' rush to jettison veterans by the airport taxi load in favor of a youth-based rebuild will yield the fewest wins in baseball this season.
"I don't know a thing about Vegas and what goes on there," said Schimpf, who turns 29 next month. "I think I can honestly say that nobody really cares and thinks about what's going on, on the outside."
That applies individually, too.
"I don't put numbers on anything," said Schimpf, when asked about his huge power stats and sagging batting average a season ago. "As long as I can go to my locker after every game and know that I'm mentally exhausted because I've put that much focus on each and every second of the game.
"That's the main goal. That's how I grade myself."
It's been tough to sort out Schimpf, right from his Padres start.
The National League named him its rookie of the month last July after he belted nine home runs. He became just the fourth Padres player to earn the honor and first since Josh Barfield in 2006.
The flakes of newfound fame even dusted Manager Andy Green, who recalled a moment last summer. A fan approached and blurted, " 'Hey, Ryan, we love you! Keep hitting those home runs!' "
Now Schimpf - a dad, two times over - finds himself grinding again. He's competing with Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje for the spot at second base. He's trying to prove the bat is dependable over time, rather than a short-term anomaly encased in wood.
"As far as getting to the big leagues, waiting all that time, sure, some guys might lose hope," he said. "I always believed."
Schimpf isn't easily cornered by expectations. He owns the confidence of a slugger, living in a 5-9 frame.
"I remember in college meeting somebody and they were like, 'Man, I thought you were a lot bigger,' " he said. "I was like, 'No. This is me right here. This is all you get.'
"That's the beautiful thing about baseball. You don't have to be big to play, you know?"
The grinder's mentality owes its roots to growing up in rugged, rural Louisiana, Schimpf reasoned. He would swing at rocks with sticks or, short of that, "I'd go find a pine tree and just hammer it. I'm not sure if that translates to anything, but I was always hitting. I loved to hit."
Entertainment adopted a more adult form in college, when Schimpf and friends would invade The Big Easy to dress up as a pack of Santas for bar crawls.
"My buddies, we like to goof around," he said. "In a place like Louisiana and New Orleans, you have the ability to go in the French Quarter and dress up. We'd have about 25 Santa Clauses running around. It's a great place to have fun and let loose. Everybody loves to have a good time."
A second child in less than a year and a half, though, has firmly and officially applied the brakes on the Bourbon Street fun.
"For the time being, that's over with," Schimpf said this week. "I've done that plenty of times. Maybe I can sneak away (down the road), but it's done for right now."
It's time to grind. Again.
