Catcher Willson Contreras leads way again as Cubs top Braves for fifth straight win

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon initially planned to pair veteran right-hander John Lackey with rookie catcher Victor Caratini against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
But after three days of planning, Maddon changed his mind and opted to start Willson Contreras, based on his familiarity with Lackey.
The rain delay was worth the wait for the Cubs, who won their fifth consecutive game with the knowledge that the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers lost.
Lackey, who hadn't pitched since July 5 because of plantar fasciitis, quelled some doubts about his standing in the Cubs' fortified rotation after the acquisition of left-hander Jose Quintana and next week's return of Kyle Hendricks. The right-hander has been out since June 4 because of a strained tendon in his right middle finger.
Lackey scattered five hits and didn't allow a batter past first base in his final three innings.
His only blemish was Nick Markakis' home run to lead off the second. Lackey's foot seemed healthy, as he quickly ran to cover first base in the second without any noticeable discomfort.
Contreras, meanwhile, continues to give the Cubs a jolt with his bat and glove. His home run to center field off left-hander Sean Newcomb was his second in five games.
Before the game, Maddon raved about Contreras' ninth-inning block of a pitch with the tying run at third in the Cubs' 4-3 win Monday.
"(If it's a) tie game, who knows what happens?" Maddon said. "That was an ace's block. I didn't talk enough about it."
Contreras' defensive work was enough for Maddon to change his mind and pair him with Lackey even though Caratini had success against Newcomb in the minor leagues.
Caratini will make his third major-league start in Wednesday's series finale. Contreras will get two days off, including Thursday's off day, before the Cubs open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
"I just thought Contreras had more opportunity to work with (Lackey)," Maddon said. "Not that Caratini has had a lot of chance to work with (left-hander Mike Montgomery).
"Willson has been playing a lot, and it will be warmer. This is the right way to go."
Contreras has batted cleanup since the second half began, and he figures to stay there so he can provide protection for Anthony Rizzo. Contreras is batting .360 in the cleanup spot this season.
Maddon has been careful to not tax his players. He has the luxury of employing a pseudo-platoon with Kyle Schwarber starting in left field against right-handers and Albert Almora Jr. in center against left-handers.
Jon Jay has hit well against both right- and left-handers, but Maddon likes to use him in late-inning situations.
Jay is 11-for-29 (.379) as a pinch-hitter and 17-for-41 (.415) in the eighth and ninth innings.
