2016 NASCAR Chase field is set

1. Kyle Busch (2,012 points)
Chase berths: 9. Best finish: 1st (2015).
Car: No. 18 Toyota. 2016 victories: 4.
Comment: Hopes to recapture that Chase magic from 2015.
2. Brad Keselowski (2,012)
Chase berths: 5. Best finish: 1st (2012).
Car: No. 2 Ford. 2016 victories: 4.
Comment: Tied with Kyle Busch with most victories this season.
3. Denny Hamlin (2,009)
Chase berths: 10. Best finish: 2nd (2010).
Car: No. 11 Toyota. 2016 victories: 2.
Comment: Started the season with Daytona 500 victory, now he’s going for first title.
4. Kevin Harvick (2,006)
Chase berths: 10. Best finish: 1st (2014).
Car: No. 4 Chevy. 2016 victories: 2.
Comment: Will changes made last week in pit crew make a difference?
5. Carl Edwards (2,006)
Chase berths: 10. Best finish: 2nd (2008, ’11)
Car: No. 19 Toyota. 2016 victories: 2.
Comment: His two victories (Bristol, Richmond) were back-to-back.
6. Martin Truex Jr. (2,006)
Chase berths: 4. Best finish: 4th (2015).
Car: No. 78 Toyota. 2016 victories: 2.
Comment: His victory at Charlotte in May was one of the most dominant performances in NASCAR history.
7. Matt Kenseth (2,006)
Chase berths: 12. Best finish: 1st (2003).
Car: No. 48 Chevy. 2016 victories: 2.
Comment: Solid season includes victories at New Hampshire and Dover.
8. Jimmie Johnson (2,006)
Chase berths: 12. Best finish: 1st (2006, '07, '08, '09, '10, '13).
Car: No. 48 Chevy. 2016 victories: 2.
Comment: Next championship would be seventh, tying record set by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.
9. Joey Logano (2,003)
Chase berths: 4. Best finish: 4th (2014).
Car: No. 20 Ford. 2016 victories: 1.
Comment: Chase hopes in 2015 derailed by dustup with Matt Kenseth.
10. Kyle Larson (2,003)
Chase berths: 1. Best finish: 17th (2014).
Car: No. 42 Chevy. 2016 victories: 1.
Comment: He’s a good darkhorse pick for championship based on recent form and victory at Michigan.
11. Tony Stewart (2,003)
Chase berths: 9. Best finish: 1st (2002, ’05, ’11).
Car: No. 14 Chevy. 2016 victories: 1.
Comment: He makes the Chase in his final season and for the second time since winning the title in 2011.
12. Kurt Busch (2,003)
Chase berths: 10. Best finish: 1st (2004).
Car: No. 41 Chevy. 2016 victories: 1.
Comment: Second half of the regular season hasn’t matched opening half.
13. Chris Buescher (2,003)
Chase berths: 1. Best finish: NA (rookie)
Car: No. 34 Ford. 2016 victories: 1.
Comment: Took advantage of victory at Pocono to make the Chase in his first season.
14. Chase Elliott (2,000)
Chase berths: 1. Best finish: NA (rookie).
Car: No. 24 Chevy. 2016 victories: 0.
Comment: Impressive rookie season hasn’t included a victory -- yet.
15. Austin Dillon (2,000)
Chase berths: 1. Best finish: 20th (2014).
Car: No. 3 Chevy. 2016 victories: 0.
Comment: Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevy makes the Chase for the first time.
16. Jamie McMurray (2,000)
Chase berths: 3. Best finish: 11th (2004).
Car: No. 1 Chevy. 2016 victories: 0.
Comment: After an 11-year drought, McMurray’s back in Chase for second consecutive year.
