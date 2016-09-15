NASCAR & Auto Racing

September 15, 2016 1:40 PM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Joliet, Ill.: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at a glance

A quick look at Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Chicagoland Speedway, a 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Joliet, Ill.

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBC Sports Network.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin.

Also this week: Owens Corning 300, Xfinity Series, Chicagoland Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC. Lucas Oil 225, Truck Series, Chicagoland Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Friday, Chicagoland Speedway, Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: NASCAR’s Cup Chase starts at Chicagoland.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Denny Hamlin: Always good to hit the Chase on a race-winning high.

Chris Buescher: Did enough at Richmond to make the postseason in his first season.

Kyle Busch: Didn’t fare well at Richmond, but enters Chase as top seed.

NOT

Ryan Newman: Any Chase hopes he had were wiped out by Tony Stewart.

Tony Stewart: Might need to keep an eye out for old teammate Newman during the Chase.

Jimmie Johnson: Uncharacteristic errors have cost him recently. Can he turn it around in the postseason?

