NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Joliet, Ill.: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at a glance

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Chicagoland Speedway, a 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Joliet, Ill.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin.
Also this week: Owens Corning 300, Xfinity Series, Chicagoland Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC. Lucas Oil 225, Truck Series, Chicagoland Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Friday, Chicagoland Speedway, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: NASCAR’s Cup Chase starts at Chicagoland.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Denny Hamlin: Always good to hit the Chase on a race-winning high.
Chris Buescher: Did enough at Richmond to make the postseason in his first season.
Kyle Busch: Didn’t fare well at Richmond, but enters Chase as top seed.
NOT
Ryan Newman: Any Chase hopes he had were wiped out by Tony Stewart.
Tony Stewart: Might need to keep an eye out for old teammate Newman during the Chase.
Jimmie Johnson: Uncharacteristic errors have cost him recently. Can he turn it around in the postseason?
