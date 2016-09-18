Martin Truex Jr. wins 1st race of NASCAR’s Chase

Martin Truex Jr. blew past the leaders on a late restart and won the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, taking the first race of NASCAR’s Chase in a green-white-checker finish.
Truex started fourth on the restart, which was made necessary when Michael McDowell blew a tire with four laps remaining. But Truex quickly drove past Carl Edwards, Kasey Kahne and leader Ryan Blaney to win his third race of the season.
Joey Logano finished second, with rookie Chase Elliott coming in third. Blaney, another rookie but who isn’t in the Chase, was fourth.
The victory guarantees Truex a spot in the second round of the 10-race Chase, which begins Oct. 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here’s how the rest of the Chase field fared: Logano, second; Elliott, third; Brad Keselowski, fifth; Denny Hamlin, sixth; Kyle Busch, eighth; Matt Kenseth, ninth; Jamie McMurray, 11th; Jimmie Johnson, 12th; Kurt Busch, 13th; Austin Dillon, 14th; Carl Edwards, 15th; Tony Stewart, 16th; Kyle Larson, 18th; Kevin Harvick, 20th; Chris Buescher, 28th.
