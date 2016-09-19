Furniture Row Racing says it accepts NASCAR decision

1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death Pause

5:18 Video: highlights from Northwestern's 35-31 win over Spartanburg

2:11 Clinton College mourns students, others who died in NC bus crash

0:25 Codeine is too risky for children, say doctors

1:08 Clinton College student mourns classmates

0:53 Flag lowered to half staff at Clinton College

1:11 Cam Newton on Panthers' win

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

1:48 Clinton chaplain asks for prayer for Rock Hill bus crash victims

0:45 Veterans parachuters drop off keys to new Fort Mill house for injured vet