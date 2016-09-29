NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Dover, Del.: Citizen Soldier 400 at a glance

Distance: 400 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Dover International Speedway, a 1.0-mile concrete oval in Dover, Del.
When: 2 p.m., Sunday.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick.
Also this week: Driver Sober 200, Xfinity Series, Dover International Speedway, 3 p.m., Saturday, NBC Sports Network; DC Solar 350, Truck Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Friday, Fox Sports One.
Worth mentioning: The first round of the Cup’s Chase will wrap up at Dover. ... Harvick was in a win-or-be-eliminated situation last year.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kevin Harvick: Welcome to the second round of the Chase, Kevin.
Brad Keselowski: Hasn’t won in the Chase, but he’s been the most consistent driver in the postseason.
William Byron: He keeps on Truckin’ with Chase-opening sixth victory of the season, at New Hampshire.
Elliott Sadler: Stakes out early control of Xfinity Chase with victory at Kentucky.
NOT
Chris Buescher: Chase has been quite a struggle for the rookie.
Tony Stewart: Can he rally (or win) in Dover and make the second round from 15th place?
Points Standings
Sprint Cup
1. Brad Keselowski 2,087.
2. Martin Truex Jr 2,086.
3. Kyle Busch 2,085.
4. Matt Kenseth 2,078.
5. Joey Logano 2,073.
6. Kevin Harvick 2,071.
7. Denny Hamlin 2,071.
8. Jimmie Johnson 2,070.
9. Carl Edwards 2,068.
10. Chase Elliott 2,068.
11. Kurt Busch 2,067.
12. Kyle Larson 2,057.
13. Jamie McMurray 2,052.
14. Austin Dillon 2,052.
15. Tony Stewart 2,046.
16. Chris Buescher 2,027.
___________________
17. Kasey Kahne 699.
18. Ryan Newman 676.
19. Ryan Blaney 642.
20. AJ Allmendinger 627.
Nationwide
1. Elliott Sadler 2,050.
2. Daniel Suarez 2,042.
3. Brendan Gaughan 2,036.
4. Ryan Reed 2,034.
5. Darrell Wallace Jr 2,034.
6. Justin Allgaier 2,032.
7. Brennan Poole 2,031.
8. Blake Koch 2,030.
9. Erik Jones 2,027.
10. Ryan Sieg 2,025.
11. Ty Dillon 2,015.
12. Brandon Jones 2,015.
___________________
13. Jeremy Clements 592.
14. Dakoda Armstrong 589.
15. J.J. Yeley 552.
Trucks
1. William Byron 2,052.
2. Matt Crafton 2,036.
3. Christopher Bell 2,035.
4. John Hunter Nemechek 2,030.
5. Timothy Peters 2,028.
6. Johnny Sauter 2,026.
7. Ben Kennedy 2,025.
8. Daniel Hemric 2,005.
___________________
9. Cole Custer 369.
10. Tyler Reddick 363.
11. Cameron Hayley 356.
12. Spencer Gallagher 303.
13. Ben Rhodes 293.
14. Rico Abreu 281.
15. John Wes Townley 218.
Note: Chase competitors above the line
