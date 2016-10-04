Lessons from 2015 NASCAR Chase shaping Joey Logano’s attitude

Joey Logano changed the tenor of NASCAR’s postseason in 2015 with his actions and attitude, sweeping all three races in the second round and taking firm control of the Chase for the championship.
That didn’t last. A feud that erupted between Logano and Matt Kenseth ended whatever chances Logano had of winning his first Cup championship, which was eventually claimed by Kyle Busch.
But Logano said that what happened during that portion of the postseason – which would spill over into the first race of the third round -- transformed him into a different driver and person.
“You grow from every situation you’re put in,” Logano said of the month-long stretch, which began with a victory in the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and ended with Kenseth wrecking him at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. “My attitude before was, ‘I’m racing for a win and I don’t really care if someone doesn’t like me.’
“Now, it’s been fun building relationships out there, making friendships with other drivers.”
Logano’s take-no-prisoners attitude was on full display last fall in the Chase, which continues into the second round this season in Saturday’s Bank of America 500 at CMS. After winning at Charlotte to open the second round, Logano found himself trailing race-leader Kenseth late the following week at Kansas Speedway. Instead of driving around Kenseth, Logano instead moved Kenseth out of the way and went on to win. Logano called the incident “unfortunate,” but didn’t apologize.
“I thought at the time, ‘What am I going to do, call him?’ ” Logano said. “Maybe he would disagree with me and nothing changes. Maybe there’s nothing that he wanted to hear. He could be more mad at me. I could make this worse.”
Logano won again the next week at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, but Kenseth was still seething about what happened in Kansas, which knocked him out of the Chase.
That led to the events at Martinsville, where Logano looked to be on the way to a fourth consecutive victory. Instead, it was Kenseth’s turn, as he crashed into Logano, sending him into the wall late in the race. That, in turn, blew up Logano’s title chances.
Joey Logano is one of 12 drivers to advance to the second round of the Chase, which begins Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
That left Logano to wonder if he’d made that call to Kenseth, that emotions might have cooled by the Martinsville race.
“Looking back at it, it never hurts to call, it never hurts to communicate,” said Logano. “Over-communicating is a good thing -- at least you know where you’re at.”
Logano said he now deals more openly with other drivers, even letting them know he appreciates when they help him during a race.
3 Victories by Joey Logano in three races in the second round of the 2015 Chase.
At Dover on Sunday, Logano said Tony Stewart held back as Logano entered his pit stall along a tight pit road.
“I texted him about that, thanks for giving me room,” said Logano. “That could have been a mess.”
Logano is now 26, one of NASCAR’s more established stars, creeping into what is middle age for a Cup driver. He’s not the young driver once nicknamed “Sliced Bread” -- as in, greatest thing since – that he once was.
“It’s easier. There are a lot of guys my age now,” he said. “I can talk to them. We have things in common, things that aren’t racing. That makes it kind of fun. We’re different than most guys our age because of our lifestyles and the travel. But we’re also competitors and we want to beat each other.”
