Jimmie Johnson wins Bank of America 500 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson took a huge step toward his seventh NASCAR Cup championship Sunday, winning the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The victory, coming in the first race of the second round of the Chase, ensured Johnson of a spot in the third round. Matt Kenseth, who started at the rear of the field for a pre-race rules violation, was second.
The race was costly for other drivers in the Chase. Five of them finished 30th or lower, including Kevin Harvick (38th) and Joey Logano (36th). Chase Elliott (who led 103 laps) and Austin Dillon were both caught up in an accident on a late restart and finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Denny Hamlin was running near the front on Lap 309 when the engine blew in his No. 11 Toyota. He finished 30th.
Kasey Kahne, who is not in the Chase, was third. He was followed by non-Chasers Ryan Newman and Kyle Larson. The highest finishing Chase driver after Kenseth was Kyle Busch in sixth.
Sunday’s race was postponed from Saturday due to rain from Hurricane Matthew. The Chase continues next Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
Comments