NASCAR: Joey Logano makes up for 500 disappointment with 300 win

CONCORD Joey Logano didn’t get to race long in the Bank of America 500.
But Logano made up for that in the Drive for the Cure 300, making a late-race charge to win Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Logano, driving a Ford for Penske Racing, passed Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet with 12 laps remaining. He pulled away to finish 0.462 seconds ahead of Elliott Sadler’s Chevrolet.
“I feel good, but that’s probably because I didn’t get to run the whole (Sprint) Cup race,” said Logano, who finished 36th in the 500 earlier Sunday. “But at least I was to recover and have a decent day. It would have been cool to win both … but at least I got one.”
The 300 was postponed on Friday night and the 500 on Saturday by Hurricane Matthew, pushing both to Sunday.
Daniel Suarez finished third in a Toyota, followed by Larson and Erik Jones, who made the cut for the next round of the Xfinity Series’ Chase for the Cup after entering the race four points out of the top eight in points.
Also advancing to the “Round of Eight” were Allgaier, Brendan Gaughan, Ryan Reed, Blake Koch and Darrell Wallace Jr. Sadler and Suarez also qualified, based on their wins in the first-round races at Kentucky and Dover.
Turning point
During the race’s fourth and final caution flag, which came out with 17 laps remaining, Logano was behind then-leader Larson on the restart, with Allgaier on the outside of the front row. Logano was able to make it three-wide heading into the first turn, then powered ahead of Larson entering the third turn.
Three who mattered
Joey Logano: Had a quiet day in the Drive for the Cure 300 – that is, until the final 12 laps, in winning his second Xfinity Series race this season and the 27th of his career.
Kyle Larson: Had the dominant car in Sunday’s race, leading six times for 165 laps. But a bad restart on the last caution allowed Allgaier to stay with him on the outside, with Logano diving to the inside to make it three-wide.
Erik Jones: Had the only car that could stick with Larson during Sunday’s race. He led four times for 21 laps, and could have been up there contending for the win save for a late-race pit penalty for a loose tire.
Observations
▪ The late-afternoon starting time made for some tough track conditions for drivers and crew chiefs to adjust for. Most of the frontstretch and the first turn was in shade, while the rest of the track (including most of pit road) was bathed in sunshine.
▪ Five drivers – Logano, Larson, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick – put in a lot of track time Sunday, having driven in the Bank of America 500 earlier that day.
▪ Larson started on the pole after Friday’s planned qualifying session was rained out, with the field set on Thursday’s practice times.
They said it
“I really wanted to win this race. When the sun went down, this car really took off. (But) we’ve got some really good cars that have been sitting in the shop for a month, ready to go to Kansas for the second round.” – Sadler.
“Going into the Chase, we had nothing to lose because there’s no expectations on me or the race team. That’s paid off with some good, consistent finishes. But consistency isn’t going to get us into the final four – we’re going to have to turn it up a notch.” – Koch.
“I wasn’t trying to worry too much about points until my spotter (Freddie Kraft) just said, ‘We need this spot bad,’ and he left it at that.” – Wallace, who made the second round of the Chase by one point ahead of Ty Dillon.
Comments