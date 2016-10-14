Lower downforce – and better racing? – on the way for NASCAR in 2017

NASCAR, hoping to keep momentum gained from this season’s low downforce package, has given its race teams a look at the new aerodynamic setup for 2017.
The new package includes even lower downforce, coming from reductions to the car’s spoiler and splitter, in addition to a re-sizing of the rear deck fin to match the spoiler.
“Directionally, that’s the way the sport is going,” driver Jimmie Johnson said Friday at Kansas Speedway. “I think the smaller spoiler is going to help us. We saw a nice improvement across all matrixes with the 2016 package and 2017 is another step of that.”
The less downforce on a car, the freer it handles on the track, bringing a driver’s skills more into play, with an increased potential for passing and, NASCAR hopes, more exciting competition.
“We’re always looking at different ways to do things,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR’s vice president of competition. “We hope next year’s package can be a continuation of this year’s, and also lead into a more stable long-term package. But, as we move forward, nothing stays the same.”
Next season’s package has been tested a couple of times, at May’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and at both races at Michigan International Speedway.
That’s good stuff. Less aero-dependency is good. Carl Edwards
The decreased downforce has made speeds in the corners slower, which is something drivers said they were looking for.
“We are all wanting slower center of corner speeds,” said Johnson. “We all feel that will put on a better race. The slower the center of corner speed is the more off-throttle time we create, the more opportunities there are to pass, the more opportunities there are to make mistakes, the more opportunities you have to work on the handling of your race car.”
Said driver Carl Edwards: “Anything we can do to take aerodynamic dependency away from these cars makes the racing better, makes it more fun, showcases the driver’s talent and crew chief’s ability to change. That’s good stuff. Less aero-dependency is good. So good job, NASCAR – sounds like it’s going to be fun.”
NASCAR will also allow drivers to wear biometric devices next season, letting them monitor their physical and behavioral characteristics during the race.
Notes
▪ Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing’s technical alliance will end after this season when SHR switches brands from Chevrolet to Ford. Johnson said Friday that relationship has mostly been one-way over the years, with Hendrick supplying information and equipment to SHR and not receiving much in return.
Hendrick general manager Doug Duchardt later clarified what Johnson said.
“The relationship from a data standpoint was a two-way relationship,” said Duchardt. “They received our information, we received their information. Obviously, when they made their announcement to Ford that changed things. But the bottom line is that as partners we exchanged data between each other.”
▪ The second round of the Xfinity Series’ Chase begins Saturday with the Kansas Lottery 300. The round of eight is led by Daniel Suarez and Elliott Sadler, who won races in the first round, but all eight drivers start the round with 3,000 points. Qualifying for the Kansas race is at noon, with the green flag scheduled for 3 p.m.
▪ Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were docked 30 minutes of practice time Friday after their cars were caught “swerving” after last Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR is cracking down on drivers who might swerve their cars to make sure they return to legal parameters for post-race inspection.
“We asked them not to swerve; they swerved,” Miller said. “(Busch and Larson) are sitting. That’s about all there is to it.”
▪ Martinsville (Va.) Speedway announced this week that it will install LED lighting at the track. Installation will begin after the speedway’s race Oct. 30 and is scheduled to be completed by January 2017. It will be the only major race track with LED lighting. Martinsville’s two Cup races in 2017 are scheduled for early-afternoon starts. The track’s 2015 race, which started at 1:30 p.m., lasted 3 hours, 46 minutes and ended as it began to get dark.
2017 NASCAR rules highlights
Aerodynamic package
▪ Splitter reduced by 3” in outboard regions
▪ Spoiler reduced in height to 2 3/8” x 61”
▪ Tapered rear deck fin
▪ Net rear steer – zero
Safety
▪ Anti-intrusion plating and structural foot box (mandatory at superspeedways, optional elsewhere)
▪ Toe board foam (mandatory at superspeedways, optional elsewhere)
▪ Roof hatch (mandatory at superspeedways, optional elsewhere)
▪ Steering column mounting
▪ Garage-only fuel coupler
Superspeedways
▪ Restrictor plate reduced to 7/8”
▪ Vehicle weight increased by 20 pounds to accommodate structural changes
Tires
▪ Reduced tire allotment
▪ Start the race on tires used in qualifying
Source: NASCAR
