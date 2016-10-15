NASCAR: Kansas is key as Talladega looms

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, in three minutes:
Three things to watch
1. Kansas, the second race of the Chase’s second round, is crucial: Drivers don’t want to have to rely on winning (or even having a good performance) next week at unpredictable Talladega to advance in the postseason.
2. Carl Edwards, a native of nearby Columbia, Mo., would dearly love to win at what he considers his home track. He’s never won at Kansas, although he’s finished second twice.
3. Five Chase drivers need to recover from a tough time last week in Charlotte. Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick all finished 30th or lower and -- lacking a victory Sunday -- have little time to recover.
Observations
▪ Interesting decision for Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing to turn down an invitation for a test next week at Miami-Homestead Raceway, where the final race of the season is scheduled. Truex, who has won four times this season, said testing hasn’t necessarily worked for the team this season, with his No. 78 Toyota not performing well at those tracks. He also said the team’s location in Denver makes it tough to get south Florida.
▪ Jimmie Johnson, who has six championships, hasn’t performed well in this version of the Chase. He’ll compete in the third round (beginning in two weeks at Martinsville) for the first time since this version was instituted in 2014.
▪ Kansas is one of five intermediate (1.5 mile) tracks in the 10-race Chase, joining Chicagoland, Charlotte, Texas and Homestead. Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch are the best performers (averaging finishes of 7.0) of the Chase drivers on intermediate tracks this season.
▪ Kurt Busch spun into the grass when a tire went down on his final practice lap Saturday, doing apparent damage to the front end of his car.
Best bets
Three picks for your fantasy team:
Matt Kenseth: Pole winner was in position to win at Kansas last fall until Joey Logano took him out. He was also fastest in Saturday’s final practice (186.361 mph).
Brad Keselowski: Has been among the most consistent drivers in the Chase (average finish: fifth). Now it’s time to win.
Martin Truex Jr.: Dominated night race at Kansas in the spring before pit-road problem dropped him from contention. Makes his 400th career start Sunday.
He said it
“I definitely get a positive vibe coming (to Kansas) – a positive feeling that we’ve been so close, we’ve done just about everything here but win and I feel like it’s time for us to make that happen.” -- Truex.
N@SCAR
I acquired the right door from my first @XFINITYRacing in 1996. Priceless to me and thanks for the donut Jason Keller. pic.twitter.com/4ajbzhPFLu— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 13, 2016
Perhaps nothing more motivational than watching our daughter climb/fall, climb/fall & finally just climb.— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) October 13, 2016
Even at 16 months #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/IB96OqJbqP
Getting there
Race facts
Hollywood 400 Casino
Where: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Track type: 1.5-mile asphalt tri-oval.
Race distance: 400 miles, or 267 laps.
Green flag: 2:31 p.m.
Weather: Partly cloudy; high of 84; 10 percent chance of rain.
TV: NBC.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
