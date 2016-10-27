JGR has 4 chances at bringing home NASCAR Chase title

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend Pause

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

2:33 Moana

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?