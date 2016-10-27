NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Martinsville, Va.: Goody’s 500 at a glance

Distance: 500 laps, or 263 miles.
Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile, high-banked oval in Martinsville, Va.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Jeff Gordon.
Also this week: Texas Roadhouse 250, Truck Series, Martinsville Speedway, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports One.
Worth mentioning: The third round of the Cup Chase will start at Martinsville. ... Gordon, filling in for Dale Earnhardt Jr., will return to where he won last fall before he retired after the season.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Joey Logano: Got that victory at Talladega and it’s off to the third round of the Chase.
Joe Gibbs Racing: Half of the remaining Chase is made up of JGR drivers.
Grant Enfinger: He’s not in the Trucks’ Chase, but he got that first career victory at Talladega.
NOT
Brad Keselowski: A forgettable Chase after a consistent, winning regular season.
Martin Truex Jr.: First-round Chase magic sure didn’t last into the next round.
John Hunter Nemechek: Hopes for Mooresville driver advancing in Trucks Chase ended early at Talladega with blown engine.
