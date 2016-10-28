NASCAR’s Joey Logano says he’s not focusing on feud with Matt Kenseth

Joey Logano said he will try not to let what happened one year ago at Martinsville Speedway have an impact on how he races in Sunday’s Goody’s 500.
“You’re never going to erase it from your mind,” Logano said Friday of being wrecked by Matt Kenseth during last year’s race. “I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not going to say that.”
Logano had drawn Kenseth’s ire after Logano knocked Kenseth out of the way to win two weeks earlier at Kansas Speedway. That was that second of a three-race sweep of the Chase’s second round by Logano, and he was also leading late in the race at Martinsville when Kenseth took his revenge.
The wreck cost Logano a shot at the title.
“I will say that I don’t focus on it,” said Logano, who won his way into the third round of this year’s chase by winning last week at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. “If I focus on it, that’s a distraction of what my main goal is to win, not think about what happened last year. If I can use it to motivate me, I’m going to use that to help me win. But that’s going to be it.”
▪ The Truck Series’ Chase enters its semifinal round of six Saturday with the Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (1:30 p.m., Fox Sports One). Charlotte’s William Byron, who has won a rookie-record six times this season, leads the group, which also includes Christopher Bell, Timothy Peters, defending champion Matt Crafton, Ben Kennedy and Johnny Sauter.
▪ Kyle Larson, who was eliminated from the Chase after the first round, had the fastest lap (98.170) in Friday’s first Cup practice. Larson was followed by Denny Hamlin, Logano, Chase Elliott and Danica Patrick.
