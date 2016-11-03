NASCAR & Auto Racing

November 3, 2016 2:40 PM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Fort Worth, Texas: AAA Texas 500 at a glance

By David Scott

Distance: 334 laps, or 501 miles.

Where: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, tri-oval in Fort Worth, Texas.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBC.

Radio: Performance Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.

Also this weekend: O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, Xfinity Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC. Longhorn 350, Truck Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Friday, Fox Sports One.

Worth mentioning: Johnson wasn’t in the Chase when he won last fall at Texas. ... The final three weekends of the NASCAR season will feature Cup, Xfinity and Truck tripleheaders.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Jimmie Johnson: Championship No. 7 is beckoning.

Brad Keselowski: Give him credit, he was closing fast on Johnson at the end at Martinsville, despite being out of the Chase.

Johnny Sauter: Victory at Martinsville sends him into Trucks’ championship round.

NOT

Stewart-Haas Racing: Both SHR drivers still alive in the Chase – Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick – are in serious trouble.

Carl Edwards: He’s going to need to win at either Texas or Phoenix to advance after a bad day at Martinsville.

