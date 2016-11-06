Carl Edwards wins rain-marred NASCAR race at Texas, advances to Chase’s final four

Carl Edwards advanced to the NASCAR Chase championship round by winning a rain-delayed and rain-shortened Texas AAA 500 Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Edwards, who was in eighth-place in the eight-driver Chase standings entering the race, joins Jimmie Johnson as two of the final four participants in the final round at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Chase semifinals finish this week at Phoenix International Raceway.
Joey Logano finished second, with non-Chase drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott finishing third and fourth.
Sunday’s race was delayed by about six hours after an early-afternoon rain shower, and it took that long for the track to dry. After the rain started back up late in the race, NASCAR ended it on Lap 293 of 334.
